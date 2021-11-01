EQS Group-News: Westpac Banking Corporation / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Westpac Banking Corporation: Notice of AGM



01.11.2021 / 15:40





Westpac Banking Corporation

2021 AGM Notice of Meeting

The announcement can be viewed at:

Westpac 2021 AGM Notice of Meeting



http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9256Q_1-2021-11-1.pdf

Westpac 2021 Proxy Forms

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9256Q_2-2021-11-1.pdf



Westpac 2021 Questions from Shareholder Forms

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9256Q_3-2021-11-1.pdf

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

1st November 2021

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

End of Media Release

