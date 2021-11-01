Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Fluicell TO 3 (558/21)

At the request of Fluicell AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from November 5, 2021. Security name: Fluicell TO 3 ----------------------------- Short name: FLUI TO 3 ----------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016830905 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 239756 ----------------------------- Terms: Issue price for the new shares shall be 60 % of the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) between April 25, 2022 - May 8, 2022, with a maximum price of SEK 25 per share and a minimum price per share of the share's quota value. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Fluicell. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscri May 16, 2022 - May 27, 2022 ption period : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last May 24, 2022 tradin g day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB +46 11 32 30 732.