Montag, 01.11.2021
Turnaround! Halo Collective vor ganz großer Rallye?!
WKN: A2JG86 ISIN: SE0010831321 
Frankfurt
01.11.21
08:12 Uhr
2,645 Euro
-0,030
-1,12 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUICELL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUICELL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6302,65516:03
GlobeNewswire
01.11.2021 | 16:05
43 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Fluicell TO 3 (558/21)

At the request of Fluicell AB, equity rights will be traded on First North
Growth Market as from November 5, 2021. 

Security name: Fluicell TO 3
-----------------------------
Short name:   FLUI TO 3  
-----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016830905 
-----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  239756    
-----------------------------

Terms:  Issue price for the new shares shall be 60 % of the Volume-Weighted  
     Average Price (VWAP) between April 25, 2022 - May 8, 2022, with a   
     maximum price of SEK 25 per share and a minimum price per share of the
     share's quota value.                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     1 option right gives the right to subscribe for            
     1 new share in Fluicell.                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscri May 16, 2022 - May 27, 2022                      
ption                                      
 period                                     
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   May 24, 2022                              
 tradin                                     
g day:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB +46 11 32 30 732.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
