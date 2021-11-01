Spanish company Multisistemas E2 has explained how PV systems affected by the volcano eruption in the Canary Islands are currently being cleaned.From pv magazine Spain At pv magazine, we recently analyzed the effects that the ash from the Dorsal de Cumbre Vieja volcano, in La Palma, on the Canary Islands, could have on a 1 MW solar facility that began operation in 2008. Now we have spoken with Alfredo Manuel Sánchez Ramos, a manager at Multisistemas E2, a Canarian residential and commercial installer. We have asked him to what extent the volcano is affecting the PV systems located nearby. "We ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...