The "Whole of Life Assurance United Kingdom (UK) Protection Insurance 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The whole of life market shrank in 2020, following years of sustained growth. COVID-19 eroded business, pushing the guaranteed acceptance segment (over-50s market) into a downturn. The niche, underwritten segment also contracted. Despite the decline, whole of life assurance remains the second-largest protection product. The vast majority of guaranteed acceptance policies are sold unadvised. Despite their complexity, the proportion of underwritten policies sold through independent financial advisors fell drastically as a result of COVID-19-induced closures.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the whole of life market, looking at current and historical market size with regards to changes in contracts and premiums. It examines how whole of life products are distributed, and highlights key changes in the competitive landscape, as well as the propositions of the key market players. The value of claims is also assessed. It provides five-year forecasts of market size in contracts and premiums to 2025 and discusses how the market, distribution, and products offered are likely to change in the future, as well as the reasons for these changes.

Report Scope:

The whole of life market contracted in 2020, with premiums falling by 12.6% to £92.2m. Both the guaranteed acceptance (over-50s policies) and underwritten segments shrank.

The whole of life market is becoming increasingly dominated by a handful of players. SunLife is by far the largest provider, accounting for almost half (44.6%) of all new guaranteed acceptance contracts sold in 2019.

COVID-19 has forced insurers to turn their attention towards increasing the speed and efficiency of product delivery. For the first time, providers have started selling over-50s policies through specialist life insurance comparison platforms.

Key report benefits:

Examine the size of the whole of life assurance market.

Learn about key market drivers and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Discover which providers lead the way in the whole of life assurance space.

Understand how whole of life assurance claims compare to other protection products.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Background: The Protection Market

Market size

Distribution

2. The Whole of Life Assurance Market

Market size

Distribution

Claims and payouts

3. Market Drivers

Current drivers

Legislation

Impact of COVID 19

4. Product Launches and Innovation

Case studies

5. Competitive Landscape

Market shares

Company profiles

6. Forecasts

Forecasts

Commentary

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

SunLife

Aviva

Royal London

AIG

Guardian

LV=

Square Health

Medical Screening Solutions

Scottish Friendly

Cavendish Online

Choozi

Anorak

Compare the Market

OneFamily

Shepherds Friendly

British Seniors Insurance Agency

Legal General

MoneySuperMarket

Schroders Personal Wealth

Scottish Widows

Schroders

Lloyds Banking Group

Promis Life

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/277qjp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005724/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900