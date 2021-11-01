Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Candles Scandinavia AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (560/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Candles Scandinavia AB, company registration number 556791-4147, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Candles Scandinavia AB, applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be November 08, 2021. The company has 6,446,785 B-shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: CANDLE B ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of B shares to be listed: 6,826,785 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0016797773 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 239755 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556791-4147 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ------------------------------------ 40 Consumer Discretionary ------------------------------------ 4020 Consumer Products and Services ------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Amudova AB. For further information, please call Amudova AB on +46 (0)854601758.