Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

The following information is based on the press release from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GJF, NO0010582521) published on October 28, 2021 and may be subject to change. GJF will distribute a special dividend in the amount of NOK 4.00 per share, effective November 8, 2021. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.1.2 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual-Nordics,Baltics,&SmartBeta Equities " on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1024028