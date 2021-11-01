Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Turnaround! Halo Collective vor ganz großer Rallye?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C47M ISIN: NO0010582521 Ticker-Symbol: XGJ 
Tradegate
01.11.21
09:44 Uhr
21,550 Euro
+0,040
+0,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,34021,59019:07
21,43021,59019:07
GlobeNewswire
01.11.2021 | 18:17
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

The following information is based on the press release from Gjensidige
Forsikring ASA (GJF, NO0010582521) published on October 28, 2021 and may be
subject to change. 

GJF will distribute a special dividend in the amount of NOK 4.00 per share,
effective November 8, 2021. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to
section 2.1.2 in " CorporateActions and Events
Manual-Nordics,Baltics,&SmartBeta Equities " on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1024028
GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.