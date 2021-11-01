The leading investment enterprise in UAE is expanding its presence and increasing the availability of its shares by offering them in three major stock exchange markets across the world.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2021) - Silwana Diamond Investment, headquartered in UAE, has been offering diverse investment services to its clients from all the specialized industries for more than a decade. It takes advantage of the latest technology, changing business environment, and its expertise to proactively look for investment options for its clients that offer security and higher returns. Silwana Diamond Investment's honesty, transparency, and morality throughout its processes have helped score loyal clients.

Silwana Diamond

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/101538_7784d904749f78d9_001full.jpg

Silwana Diamond Investment grows with its clients so it has aligned its goals with the clients' goals, encouraging them to invest in projects that offer growth and development along with higher returns. It takes a dynamic approach by thoroughly analyzing the potential markets and their respective projects, balancing risk-taking ability, and using the latest technology to develop investment strategies that are safe, profitable, and prosperous.

The creation of successful investment options and retention of prominent clients across all industries in the UAE for more than a decade has encouraged Silwana Diamond Investment to expand its presence by publicly offering 40% of its company shares all across American, European, and Chinese stock exchange markets.

Under the leadership of Mr. Feras Abu Hdaib, Chairman, Silwana Diamond Investment is embarking upon the next phase of its growth by entering into new and bigger markets. The investment enterprise is already promoting public interest in the company by showing a deep sense of commitment to the stakeholders and the community. With its contemporary approach, commitment to the prosperity of clients and focus on higher returns would, it is safe to say that Silwana Diamond Investment will establish itself in the new markets too.

About Silwana Diamond Investment

Silwana Diamond Investment is an investment enterprise headquartered in the UAE that offers trading services to a large pool of clients from all the specialized industries. It is taking a contemporary approach to make use of the latest technology for crafting precise investment strategies that offer higher returns on the clients' investments. Along with the profitability, Silwana Diamond Investment is committed to back projects that create prosperity, growth, and development in the community.

