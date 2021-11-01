Strengthens the Company's Portfolio of In-Building Power Train Offerings for Data Centers and Vital Commercial and Industrial Markets

Vertiv Holdings Co ("Vertiv") (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that Vertiv Holdings Ireland DAC, a private company limited by shares incorporated in Ireland (the "Irish Buyer"), Vertiv International Holding Corporation, an Ohio corporation (the "US Buyer" and together with the Irish Buyer, the "Buyers" and each a "Buyer") and Vertiv successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of E&I Engineering Ireland Limited, a private company limited by shares incorporated in Ireland, and its affiliate, Powerbar Gulf LLC, a foreign direct investment, a non-freezone limited liability company incorporated and registered in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone-Government of Ras Al Khaimah (collectively "E&I").

"We are pleased to officially welcome the E&I team to Vertiv," said Rob Johnson, Vertiv's Chief Executive Officer. "Throughout this process, we've quickly reaffirmed that the impressive E&I team is rich in talent and strong in capabilities. This combination is a real-world example of two companies coming together to powerfully amplify their collective ability to create value for customers, employees and shareholders."

Philip O'Doherty, founder of E&I, who will remain with Vertiv said, "This is a terrific opportunity for E&I's customers and employees. Combining two highly complementary and already-accomplished businesses to establish one respected, results-oriented global organization that can provide critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions in countries around the world didn't seem possible when we founded E&I 35 years ago. However today, by officially bringing Vertiv and E&I together, it's now a reality."

About Vertiv Holdings Co

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers' vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 21,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

About the E&I Engineering Group

The E&I Engineering group is a global provider of electrical switchgear and power distribution solutions with a proven track record for quality, technical expertise and customer service. With manufacturing facilities in Ireland, USA and United Arab Emirates, E&I can design, deliver and install on a global scale. E&I is globally recognized as a leader within the power distribution industry. An extensive product range, specialist technical services and a resolute focus on customer service delivers an unparalleled service that provides peace of mind for all customers. All of its products are manufactured in-house ensuring that all are of the required specification and are commercially viable and fit for purpose.

