Cape Coral, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2021) - MAGIC DOGE is a state-of-the-art cryptocurrency that strives to unify all major eCommerce platforms, allowing consumers to enjoy online shopping seamlessly, securely, and cost-effectively. It will serve as the bridge between the crypto space and the centralized physical world to enable consumers who previously couldn't shop while using their digital assets. Using the technology infrastructure offered by Magic Doge, digital asset users would now be able to shop across their favorite major products and enjoy free shipping with up to 10% discounts.







Figure 1: The Magician Is Here With MagicDOGE!

When it comes to real-life situations, consumers regularly face the issue of where they can use their cryptocurrencies and how they can turn their crypto holdings in Fiat. Unlike fiat, it is difficult for Merchants and Consumers to understand how transactions work in cryptocurrency payments, whether it's because why of the volatility of cryptocurrencies or just the fact that the blockchain is still very new to the masses, giants like Amazon, eBay, and Walmart still do not accept payments in crypto. Magic Doge is the solution to this crisis, offering a more comfortable, secure, cost-effective way to shop online, being a blockchain-based platform that strives to revolutionize modern age online shopping by enabling digital assets as a payment method.

Magic Doge being a yield-generating contract on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), consumers get rewarded in BNB by default or in a coin of your choice (Ethereum, bitcoin, matic, etc.).

Magic Doge is a BEP-20 token offering minimal transaction fees, the token contract employs a static tax of 12 percent on a buy and 18 percent on a sell. The extra 6 percent tax on sell discourages sellers and aids in increasing the buying pressure. This kind of tax difference in buys and sells encourages diamond hands as they get rewarded for holding from tax on every sell. The tax is further used to reward the Holders and add more liquidity:

12% on a buy

8 percent in BNB Rewards

2 percent to the Liquidity

2 percent to Marketing

18 percent on a sell

10 percent in BNB rewards

4 percent to the Liquidity

4 percent to Marketing

Magic Doge also allows their holders to request their rewards in coins other than BNB, like instead of choosing BNB, you can get the equivalent reward in the token of your choice, for example, Ethereum.

Unique Redistribution Mechanism



Magic Doge offers a unique redistribution system called the MAGIC DOGE PROTOCOL, this protocol eliminates the need to connect your wallet manually to the website, thus removing the time constraints for the holders to return frequently to manually claim their rewards.

The Magic Doge protocol auto-claims the rewards for every single holder, for example, You bought Magic Doge, the rewards are generated when you hold your tokens for at least 60 minutes. Once you are holding your tokens you will begin to receive rewards every 60 minutes in the form of BNB or any other coin of your choice that you can select from their user-friendly dashboard.

There is also an Ant-Sell Off feature in place that allows the holders to sell only 99 percent of their tokens. This kind of tax difference in buys and sells encourages diamond hands as they get rewarded for holding their token from the tax that is placed on each sell. This feature makes it impossible to empty your wallet no matter how little the amount is. You will always be a holder as you can only sell 99 percent of your balance at any point in time.

Behind the scenes

When a user is processed, the contract checks for how many withdrawable dividends they have. The number of holders that are processed through each transaction is dynamic, and based on transaction size. Holders then receive dividends from the queue based on their proportion in the database. It's a fair and fully automated system. The minimum token balance to be eligible for the user to receive the BNB distribution is 30 billion MagicDOGE.

Anti-Dump(whale) Mechanism

To provide a fairground to all the investors, big and small, there is an Anti-Dump/Whale mechanism in place to reduce swing trading and break whale control. Sells larger than 0.1 percent of the total supply on a single transaction will be rejected.

Unifying all Ecommerce platforms



MagicDOGE serves as the bridge between centralized and decentralized shopping experience, with the technology infrastructure offered by our Shop website "Joker.shop," enabling consumers to purchase thousands of popular products from any country and have them ship to your, such as Electronics, Fashion, Home & Garden, Toys & Sports, Automobiles and more.

Future



The project has a lot planned and published on their roadmap. CEO, Andrei Cojocari says, "Our competent team has the knowledge, drive, and aptitude capable of scaling any crypto to the moon and beyond." The team is currently building a SWAP/DEX that will not only have all the ordinary features of a dex but also has advanced features like an Automatic Stop Loss. MagicDOGE is due to be listed on their first Centralized Exchange (CEX), P2PB2B on November 1st, 2021.

Marketing



The marketing team behind the project is highly efficient. They were able to build enough hype for the project before the launch that their Hard cap of 1500 BNB for their Initial Coin Offering (ICO) was filled in less than 5 minutes. They were listed on Coinmarketcap within 2 days, whereas Coingecko listing came through on day 3. They have already distributed 1650 BNB in rewards. Currently, they have over 8000 holders with a 2 million dollar Market Cap.

MagicDOGE is taking steps to solve real-world problems. The project has a great vision to unify centralized e-commerce with a decentralized payment system, with a team that has the knowledge, drive, and aptitude to deliver what they promised. Apart from the rewards, they are also giving away a Bentley Bentayga or $190,000 equivalent to their loyal holders.

It truly is magical to hold MagicDOGE!

