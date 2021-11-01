Dvision Network Metaverse to go LIVE from November 1 2021

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Dvision Network, a blockchain-based metaverse platform has announced the official launch of its metaverse 'Dvision World'. This information was made available in a post on Medium on October 26, 2021. Dvision also announced that they will be accommodating Squid Game related pieces of gaming activities in their virtual world.

Dvision World to launch on November 1

Dvision revealed that Dvision World will be made live to the public on November 1 to huge fanfare and anticipation from its community. The metaverse launch equals the main net launch held earlier in the year and completes the closed metaverse development phase.

Dvision World to herald the beginning of the ecosystem enlargement phase where users can experience different features within an open-world virtual metaverse. Users will be able to create avatars from November 1 and attend the unveiling of the 'Meta-Cities. The most anticipated gaming activity is going to be related to the Squid Game show. Dvision World will introduce the Red Light & Green Light and Tempered Glass contest, where users will be able to participate in the games for rewards.

Meta-Cities are open terrain, and a total of 20 cities will be linked to Dvision World via the Central Warp Tower. Dvision World also serves as the main lobby in the metaverse and will host tons of virtual events, tournaments and more.

Dvision Network has already begun a countdown to the launch on its website, and participants can pre-register to secure a spot in the metaverse.

New concepts added to Dvision Network

Dvision has made several changes to the Dvision World metaverse, making it an immersive ecosystem for users. The blockchain metaverse articulated these changes in its gitbook page , including some of the key concepts.

Play To Earn : Combat Mode & LAND Purification Process

: Combat Mode & LAND Purification Process New NFT Use-Cases: PET & In-game ITEMs

PET & In-game ITEMs Updated Tokenomics : Governance, Utility, Staking.

: Governance, Utility, Staking. DVG : newly added in-game reward currency (non-token)

: newly added in-game reward currency (non-token) DAO : upgraded governance system

Users will be able to experience new gaming models like the Play 2 Earn arena within the Meta-City, acquire PETs and engage in battle mode to earn the in-game currency. They can also engage in the LAND Purification process and experience more activities.

Dvision World's launch comes after the successful hosting of the Binance Smart Chain anniversary within its metaverse.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network is an ultimate blockchain-based NFT metaverse platform. The Dvision Network establishes a cutting-edge metaverse ecosystem by utilizing its own VR technology that helps to lower the entry barriers for all types of users across the globe. Therefore, it allows designers, enterprises and general users to dive into the most advanced metaverse experience.

