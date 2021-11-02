The Griffin Global Asset Management companies ("Griffin") are pleased to announce the expansion of their Dublin office with the addition of Carolanne Cunningham as General Counsel, Eimear Konkoly as Vice President, and Bill O'Brien as Financial Controller.

"Carolanne, Eimear, and Bill have incredibly strong backgrounds from several industries and each will lead different areas of our growing business. We are delighted that such talented executives have joined the Griffin Team," said Ryan McKenna, Chief Executive Officer of the Griffin group.

Carolanne Cunningham joined as General Counsel. Previously Ms. Cunningham was Head of Legal for the Global Leasing EMEA business at Bank of America, N.A., advising on financing solutions for the cross-border aviation, shipping, rail, and other moveable-asset sectors. Prior to that, Ms. Cunningham served as a Senior Vice President and Executive at GE Capital Aviation Services having spent several years in private practice including as a partner with an international law firm in London specializing in asset and project finance. Ms. Cunningham is a dual-qualified lawyer in Ireland and in England and Wales, and graduated from Trinity College, Dublin with an MA (Hons.) in Legal Science.

Eimear Konkoly joined as Vice President. Ms. Konkoly has over ten years' experience in aviation and private equity. She joins Griffin from AerCap where she was Vice President of Portfolio Management and Trading with responsibilities in pricing and aircraft trading activities. Ms. Konkoly earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Finance from University College Dublin and her Master of Science degree in Finance and Capital Markets from Dublin City University. Ms. Konkoly is a CFA Charterholder.

Bill O'Brien joined as Financial Controller with 18 years' experience in the leasing and treasury sectors. Prior to joining Griffin Bill worked as FC with LeasePlan in their treasury team looking after the accounting and reporting functions. Bill has worked in a number of roles in the treasury and FS areas, bringing with him an in-depth knowledge and understanding of the reporting process. Bill is a qualified Chartered accountant (FCA), with a diploma in IFRS from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin's team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

