Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Glow Lifetech - Wirksames Mittel gegen Covid-19, Long-Covid, Grippe, Morbus Crohn oder Arthritis?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853943 ISIN: US2333311072 Ticker-Symbol: DGY 
Tradegate
01.11.21
21:31 Uhr
96,50 Euro
-2,00
-2,03 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DTE ENERGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DTE ENERGY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,0098,0001.11.
96,5097,0001.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DTE ENERGY
DTE ENERGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DTE ENERGY COMPANY96,50-2,03 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.