Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR SKAN gibt vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption bekannt Allschwil, 2. November 2021 - Die SKAN Group AG, Weltmarktführerin bei hochwertigen Isolatorsystemen für aseptische Produktionsprozesse in der (bio-)pharmazeutischen Industrie, hat heute bekannt gegeben, dass die Joint Global Coordinators die ihnen im Rahmen des Börsengangs gewährte Mehrzuteilungsoption zum Angebotspreis von CHF 54 je Aktie vollständig ausgeübt haben. Die Aktien der SKAN Group AG sind am 28. Oktober 2021 zum Handel an der SIX Swiss Exchange zugelassen worden. Heute haben die Joint Global Coordinators Credit Suisse und Berenberg die Mehrzuteilungsoption zum Kauf von 500'000 bestehenden Aktien zu CHF 54 je Aktie vollständig ausgeübt. Einschliesslich der Aktien aus der Mehrzuteilungsoption wurden beim IPO 5'000'000 Aktien platziert, davon 1'731'494 neue und 3'268'506 bestehende Aktien. Das Platzierungsvolumen beläuft sich auf insgesamt CHF 270 Mio. Nach Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption beträgt der Streubesitz (Free Float) rund 50 Prozent - inklusive des Anteils der pre-IPO-Aktionäre, die nach Abschluss des Angebots eine Beteiligung von weniger als 3 Prozent halten.

Über SKAN: 1968 gegründet, zählt SKAN zu den Pionierfirmen in den Fachbereichen Reinraumausrüstungen und Bau von Isolatoren für die pharmazeutische Industrie. Innovative Produkte, kundenspezifische Lösungen sowie eine leistungsfähige Dienstleistungs- und Serviceorganisation haben SKAN zu einem Marktführer und wichtigen Partner der Industrie und Forschungslaboratorien werden lassen.

