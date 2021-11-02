DJ PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on October 29, 2021

Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on October 29, 2021

PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting on October 29, 2021.

Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda:

Item 1: On consideration of issues materially important for the Company:

On implementation of the Alternative Boiler Station Model in the Far Eastern Federal District.

Adopted resolution:

To take into consideration the information on the implementation of the Alternative Boiler Station Model in the Far Eastern Federal District (Schedule No. 1 to the Minutes).

Item 2: On the program for improving the quality of services provided by RusHydro Group to electricity and heat consumers through digital technologies.

Adopted resolution: 1. To take into consideration the Program for improving the quality of services provided by RusHydro Group to electricity and heat consumers through digital technologies and artificial intelligence (ScheduleNo. 2 to the Minutes). 2. The Company's management shall submit a report on the implementation of the Program for improving the quality of services provided by RusHydro Group to electricity and heat consumers through digitaltechnologies and artificial intelligence to the Board of Directors of the Company for consideration annually,before April 1 of the subsequent year.

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the third hydropower company in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

