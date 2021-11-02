- (PLX AI) - Demant Outlook FY EBIT DKK 3,300-3,500 million, up from DKK 3,150-3,450 million previously.
- • Outlook FY organic growth 26-30%
- • Higher-than-expected EBIT driven by strong performance in Hearing Aids, Hearing Care and Diagnostics
- • Says now expect to realise profit of around DKK 160 million from two additional one-off items
- • Sees revenue in Communications declining by more than 10% in H2 relative to H1, but says have seen an increase in the intake of new orders and in revenue in recent months
- • Says Hearing Healthcare has seen very strong performance so far in H2 with double-digit organic growth
