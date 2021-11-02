Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Turnaround! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt der ganz große Doppelschlag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DKZZ ISIN: ES0118900010 Ticker-Symbol: UFG 
Tradegate
02.11.21
08:00 Uhr
27,920 Euro
+0,100
+0,36 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
FERROVIAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERROVIAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,58027,60009:47
27,55027,63009:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALTURA MINING
ALTURA MINING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTURA MINING LIMITED0,0390,00 %
BANK OF ZHENGZHOU CO LTD0,182-1,09 %
BLOOM HEALTH PARTNERS INC0,210-21,05 %
CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC0,118-9,23 %
EMPIRED LTD0,850-1,16 %
FERROVIAL SA27,920+0,36 %
LOTTERY.COM INC12,300-3,15 %
MAVEN BRANDS INC0,130-4,41 %
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED0,795-6,42 %
SUNDRAGON SA4,3800,00 %
TENET FINTECH GROUP INC7,560-2,33 %
VIDRALA SA91,30-0,33 %
VOLUNTIS SA8,7000,00 %
ZENTEK LTD3,720-2,11 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.