Link Global Technologies Inc.: Link Global Technologies Completes the Purchase of Clean Carbon Equity

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ("LINK" or the "Company"), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for data hosting operations and the digital economy, is pleased to announce further to its news releases dated July 30, 2021 , and October 1, 2021 , available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, it has completed the acquisition of Clean Carbon Equity ("CCE").

The acquisition allows LINK to take steps towards providing carbon offsets in the digital economy sector, immediately acquiring cash flow and creating new long-term revenue opportunities for the Company. With the acquisition complete, LINK has also operationalized its plans to become carbon neutral by 2026, well ahead of the 2030 timeline established by the Crypto Carbon Accord .

CCE IS AN INTEGRAL PART OF THE LINK GLOBAL FUTURE

Stephen Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Link. says, "This business model creates another revenue source apart from the digital currency mining by creating verifiable offsets that we can market and monetize." We are fortunate to bring on great partners and welcome this opportunity to grow together.

"We are excited to be joining the Link Global family. We will now have the ability to support existing and new clients in what is going to be a boom time in the carbon credit sector," added Chad Clovis, CEO of Clean Carbon Equity. "The timing really couldn't be any better to grow and expand the offset program to all industries and with plans to develop new products such as carbon-neutral NFTs, and indigenous certified carbon credit registries.

The closing of the acquisition occurred under the terms announced in the Company's news release dated October 1, 2021. None of the securities issued on closing of the acquisition were registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

CCE will continue to exist as a separate, wholly-owned subsidiary of LINK, allowing CCE to encourage and assist companies in achieving their commitments to carbon neutrality. CCE operates a user-friendly system that allows carbon credits/offsets to be calculated and traded, ensuring verification and retirement as deemed necessary. Our first order of business will be to make Link Global carbon neutral. The ongoing clients of CCE immediately generate some cash flow as well.

Carbon Offset Information

Carbon offsets are measured in metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent (CO2e) and may represent six primary categories of greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and sulphur hexafluoride (SF6). One carbon offset represents the reduction of one metric ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases.

The Market

The Voluntary Carbon Offsets market size is projected to reach USD 514.7 million by 2027, from USD 247.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2027. This growth allows for Voluntary Carbon Offset marketing companies such as Clean Carbon Equity to experience tremendous growth and profitability while supporting the global clean energy transition.

About Clean Carbon Equities

Clean Carbon Equity Inc (CCE) is one of Canada's leading traders of Verified Emission Reduction Credits in the voluntary carbon offset market. CCE sources Verified Emission Reduction credits from our global supplier base, selling them to customers to offset the CO2 emissions created by the customer's operations and managing the retirement of the offsets appropriately. CCE provides customers with value by providing customized transaction options, tailored insights, and scalable access into the Verified Emissions Reduction markets. Through these trading activities, CCE supports clean energy projects worldwide, assists customers with reducing their Greenhouse Gas footprint and provides a resource to assist in reducing emissions to support Canada's plan of Net Zero emissions by 2050.

About Link Global Technologies Inc.

Link is engaged in providing infrastructure and operating expertise for digital mining and data hosting operations. Link's objectives include locating and securing, for lease and option to purchase, properties with access to low-cost, reliable power, and deploying this low-cost power to conduct digital mining and supply clean energy and infrastructure for other data-hosting services.

