Capita plc - Sale of speciality insurance businesses

2 November 2021

Capita agrees to sell speciality insurance businesses

Capita plc (Capita) today announces that it has agreed to sell its speciality insurance businesses to Marco Capital Holdings (UK) Limited for an undisclosed sum.

The sale comprises two businesses: Capita Commercial Insurance Services Limited (CCIS); and Capita Managing Agency Limited (CMA).

CCIS provides outsourced business processes for the insurance industry across areas including underwriting support, claims and client finance.

CMA provides regulatory approval and oversight to live and run-off syndicates in the Lloyd's insurance market.

The revenue and profit before tax for the speciality insurance businesses for the year ended 31 December 2020 were £26m and £5m respectively. These figures include a contract that is included in the sale and which is due to end in 2022. The revenue and profit before tax of the speciality insurance business excluding this contract were £20m and £3m respectively.

The senior management team and employees of CCIS and CMA will remain with the businesses as they transfer to Marco's ownership.

The sale is subject to regulatory approvals.

Deloitte FIG Corporate Finance acted as the exclusive financial adviser to Capita.

Capita previously announced its intention to sell a number of non-core businesses - including these two - to strengthen the balance sheet and focus on its two core divisions, Capita Public Service and Capita Experience.

In the past 12 months we have announced exits from: Education Software Solutions; our Employee Benefits business; Capita Life & Pensions Services (Ireland); Axelos; Atlas Master Trust; and Secure Solutions and Services.

We continue to target £700m of non-core disposals proceeds by June 2022.



Jon Lewis, Capita's Chief Executive Officer, said:

"This is the seventh exit we have announced in the past 12 months. I am really pleased with this progress.

"Today is another step towards a more focused and sustainable business for the long term.

"Further progress on disposals will be announced as and when appropriate."



About Capita

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 55,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best, and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across three divisions - Capita Public Service, Capita Experience and Capita Portfolio - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com



About CCIS and CMA

Capita Commercial Insurance Services Limited (CCIS) is a large-scale insurance specialist, providing outsourced business process services across areas including underwriting support, claims and client finance.

Capita Managing Agency Limited (CMA) is an independent turnkey managing agency, providing oversight and regulatory services to live and run-off syndicates in the Lloyd's insurance market.

About Marco

Marco is a European P&C Legacy solutions insurance group headquartered in Malta. The group comprises the carriers Marco Insurance PCC Limited in Malta, a Protected Cell Company, British Reserve Insurance Company Limited in the UK, Humboldt Re in Guernsey and Marco Insurance Limited in Malta.

Marco offers reinsurance and finality solutions to re/insurance carriers to optimise - balance sheet efficiency (i.e. both capital & risk); operational management; and achieve strategic objectives - by acquiring loss reserve portfolios (discontinued business or long-tail) through reinsurance, portfolio transfers and M&A (acquiring entities). Marco is Europe focused and the P&C strategy encompasses Legacy business opportunities written worldwide by European counterparties, otherwise risks located in Continental Europe, the UK and Lloyd's of London.

Marco is supported by €500m initial committed equity capital and offers a leading proposition to carriers seeking finality and balance sheet optimisation solutions in the European P&C arena. Funds managed and/or advised by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. are Marco's majority investors.