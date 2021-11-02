German, Austrian and Swiss audiences will now enjoy 24/7 Live Commerce TV station in HD quality via satellite

Shop LC GmbH, a subsidiary of VGL Global, has partnered with SES in a new multi-year agreement to broadcast its live commerce channel in HD. Shop LC will be using SES's satellites to reach millions of satellite TV households across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005343/en/

New TV Channel Shop LC Available in HD via SES on ASTRA 19.2 Degrees East (Photo: Business Wire)

Shop LC delivers a premium shopping experience featuring a curated range of jewelry, cosmetics, home accessories, fashion and much more offered at attractive prices and all viewed from the comfort and convenience of home. The new free-to-air 24/7 programme of Shop LC will be available in HD via SES's prime TV neighbourhood of ASTRA 19.2 degrees East.

Shop LC's continued expansion into new markets will also help fuel its charitable activities. As part of VGL Group, Shop LC is dedicated to promoting sustainable work environments, achieving 'Carbon Net Zero' goals, and aiming to provide one million meals a day to school children in need by 2031. Called the 'Your Purchase Feeds' program for every item ordered, Shop LC donates a meal to a hungry child.

"With access to 17 million TV households in Germany alone, we are excited about this new partnership with Shop LC and helping the company build awareness and grow its sales through access to a broader European audience. In addition, our prime TV neighbourhood at 19.2 degrees East will ensure Shop LC's programming is consistently delivered to millions of viewers with the highest quality image and sound," said Christoph Mühleib, Managing Director of ASTRA Deutschland GmbH, part of SES.

"We have learnt a lot from the success of our sister channels and are now thrilled to join forces with SES. We are excited to offer a unique shopping experience in this new market and deliver the best quality products at the best price. This partnership will help us welcome new customers every day and contribute to our charity programme, 'Your Purchase Feeds'," said Deepak Mishra, Managing Director of Shop LC GmbH.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries over 8,650 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

