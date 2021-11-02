Aquila Software Group: Aquila strengthens global media footprint through acquisition of Jaicom Oy

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquila announced today that is has completed the acquisition of Jaicom Oy ("Jaicom") through its subsidiary Atex Media Limited ("Atex").



Founded in 1999 with north of 400 publications relying on Jaicom's products and services in their subscription and distribution operations, Jaicom is a tried-and-true provider of customer management systems across the Nordics and rest of Europe. The company offers the broadest range of software and services in the market to support newspapers, magazine publishers and associations.

Daniel Lee, CEO of Aquila, noted, "Jaicom is the market-leader in their space and a great match for Aquila as we continue to invest and strengthen our position in the global media vertical. With clearly complementary products, I'm excited for what the future holds for both Jaicom and Atex's customers and employees."

"We are delighted to welcome Jaicom into the Atex family," said Federico Marturano, CEO of Atex. "In continuously supporting our customers with their digital journey, this event is a great step to improve our offering in subscription-based journalism."

Jorma Ainassaari, CEO of Jaicom, added, "We at Jaicom are looking forward to integrating with the Atex family. This is a great opportunity for us to take our business to the next level, as well as continue to enhance and develop our products and services."

Jaicom will maintain their autonomy operating as an independent business unit of Atex. With a permanent-hold worldview to acquisitions, Aquila looks forward to being a forever home for Jaicom's employees, clients and partners.

About Jaicom

Jaicom provides customer management systems across the Nordics and rest of Europe. Hundreds of publications are currently using its comprehensive system Kayak to manage subscriptions and distribution. The company is headquartered in Finland and has operations in several European countries, including Sweden, UK and Germany. For more information: www.jaicom.com

About Atex

Atex is a leading software company selling solutions for media-rich industries. Atex is committed to helping companies build revenues and reduce costs through products that are increasingly personalised, localised, collaborative, contextually relevant, and available on-demand. For more information: www.atex.com

About Aquila

Aquila backs category leaders across software. With global institutional reach throughout media, finance, government, real estate and education, Aquila exists to help software operators build lasting companies through permanent capital. Aquila is a wholly owned subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. For more information: www.aquilasw.com

