Exyte Completes Acquisition of Critical Process Systems Group

- Acquisition of US-based Critical Process Systems (CPS) Group from Wynnchurch Capital

- Strengthening of services and process equipment offering

- Growth acceleration through complementary regional footprint and synergies in semiconductor and life science markets

STUTTGART, Germany, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte Group ("Exyte") has completed the all-share acquisition of US-based Critical Process Systems Group ("CPS") from Wynnchurch Capital. The transaction enhances Exyte's global offering for customers in the semiconductor and biopharma and life sciences businesses.

"Adding CPS to the Exyte Group strengthens our services and process equipment portfolio, providing innovative product solutions and adding more value for our customers by providing immediate support for capital expansion efforts," said Dr. Büchele, CEO of Exyte. "We look forward to welcoming more than 400 employees with expert knowledge and technical competencies to Exyte."

Brian Crumbaugh, Partner at Wynnchurch, stated, "CPS represented an opportunity to invest in a company with a market leading product and service offering. We are very proud and appreciative of the management team's leadership and accomplishments during our ownership period. Exyte is an ideal partner for CPS as it looks to execute on its growth plan in the upcoming years."

"The closing of this acquisition opens a whole new chapter for the CPS Group companies," said Dmitry Shashkov, CEO of CPS Group. "For our customers, it means better service and more resources to support their growth. For our people, this will be an exciting time as we are joining a larger, well established company with great resources and worldwide name recognition."

CPS will become part of the Business Area Technology and Services (T&S), led by Michael Löffelmann, SVP of T&S, with the existing management team of CPS remaining in place. "We expect the combination of the two businesses to prove highly successful, thanks to a complementary regional footprint and portfolio synergies. The joint project opportunities we have identified and our shared values will lead to a further acceleration of business growth," said Michael Löffelmann.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of facilities for high-tech industries. With a history of more than 100 years, the company has developed unique expertise in controlled and regulated environments. Exyte has a truly global footprint, serving the most technically demanding clients in markets such as semiconductors, batteries, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. The company offers a full range of services, from consulting to the managing of turnkey solutions - delivered to the highest quality and safety standards. Solving the most complex challenges, Exyte forges trusted, long-lasting relationships with its clients. In 2020, Exyte generated sales of EUR 4.1 billion with over 4,900 highly experienced and motivated employees. The company is ideally positioned to further strengthen its market leadership with its broad industry insight and its exceptional talents.

About CPS

Critical Process Systems Group, headquartered in Boise, Idaho, is a leading provider of mission-critical solutions for highly demanding industries and applications. The company provides a broad range of products & services including corrosive fume exhaust ducts and air flow control devices, high purity process utility modules, biopharmaceutical processing equipment, and liquid, chemical, and gas storage, blending, and delivery control products, as well as process and mechanical engineering services and project management. For more information, visit www.cpsgrp.com.

About Wynnchurch

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, with offices in California, New York, and an affiliate in Canada, was founded in 1999, and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch's strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch Capital manages a number of private equity funds with $4.2 billion of committed capital under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs and restructurings. For more information, visit www.wynnchurch.com.

