Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, announced that SunLike natural spectrum LEDs to produce light that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight has been applied to the 19 models of the premium product line Sun@Home of LEDVANCE, a global lighting brand in Europe.

Sun@Home is a premium lighting product line for homes and offices. With the SunLike natural spectrum LED technology, it has an optimal smart solution for remotely and automatically adjusting the color temperature and dimming representing the light from noon to evening.

LEDVAND is a German lighting company producing its products in 50 nations worldwide and exporting them to approximately 140 nations. LEDVANCE is currently promoting its new human-centric lighting for the health and well-being of its users by applying the SunLike technology to 19 products of 10 categories including desk lamps, office lighting, panel lighting, room lighting, downlights, wall-mounted lamps, night lights, lightbulbs, candle-shaped lights, and track lighting and launching them in October.

"Children, students, and office workers are staying longer at home amid the pandemic, increasing the importance of lighting for not only study and work but rest as well. SunLike is the only LED technology to replicate natural light from early dawn in which the sun rises to sunset where the sun sets into, and LEVANCE has adopted it for their premium lighting brand," said an official of Seoul Semiconductor.

The SunLike technology is the lighting semiconductor technology reproducing the spectrum curve of the natural sunlight (intensity of each wavelength including the red, orange, yellow, green, blue, navy, and purple), replicating almost the same characteristics as natural light, improving learning abilities such as memory, correct answer rate, speed of learning, and recognition speed according to the clinical trial of Dr. Rahman at Harvard University.

SunLike acquired Rf 95 and higher in the color fidelity test assessing similarity with natural light at Underwriters Laboratories an international organization dedicated to testing lighting equipment acquiring the Diamond Level for the first time in the world as the LED light source.

Seoul Semiconductor has demonstrated the benefits of SunLike natural spectrum LEDs through research activities focusing on the effects of learning abilities, visual comfort and sleep quality. Following Seoul National University in Korea and Basel University in Europe, a research team found that exposure to short-wavelength enriched light with daylight-like spectrum improves key components of learning such as working memory, cognitive processing speed, and testing accuracy. The clinical trial began in 2019, conducted by the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School, and included college-aged adults. The results from the study clearly showed the effectiveness of improving procedural learning.

Seoul Semiconductor acquired all business-related rights of SunLike from TMAT for the stable production and expansion of sales of SunLike, focusing on expanding sales. The company is gradually expanding supply to different solutions, being selected by 33 lighting brands from 2017.

Lighting equipment products utilizing SunLike are listed on Seoul Semiconductor's website (www.seoulsemicon.com/en). Also, Seoul Semiconductors are posting articles covering natural light and the mystic and great power of light on its Facebook page.

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor is the world's second-largest global LED manufacturer, a ranking excluding the captive market, and has more than 10,000 patents. Based on a differentiated product portfolio, Seoul offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products for indoor and outdoor lighting, automotive, IT products, such as mobile phones, computer displays, and other applications, as well as the UV area. The company's world's first development and mass production products are becoming the LED industry standard and leading the global market with a package-free LED, WICOP; a high-voltage AC-driven LED, Acrich; an LED with 10X the output of a conventional LED, nPola; a cutting edge ultraviolet clean technology LED, Violeds; an all direction light emitting technology, filament LED; a natural sun spectrum LED, SunLike; and more. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en.

