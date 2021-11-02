Anzeige
Turnaround! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt der ganz große Doppelschlag?
GlobeNewswire
02.11.2021 | 09:53
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Svenska Nyttobostäder AB is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (406/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Svenska
Nyttobostäder AB to trading with effect from 2021-11-03. Last day of trading is
set to 2024-09-13. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Corporate
Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1024143
