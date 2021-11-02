Leading provider of cutting-edge cloud technology solutions, Content Guru, has been awarded a place on the 2021 the NHS Shared Business Services Patient/Citizen Communications and Engagement Solutions Framework.

The framework aims to provide a simple and compliant route for NHS organisations and wider public sector bodies to procure communication technology, enabling them to engage with patients, citizens and their workforces. It provides access to communications, alerts, reminders, and appointment technology, through a range of communication channels with a Digital First approach, while ensuring inclusion is maximised by offering traditional methods such as Phone, Mail and SMS.

Content Guru's award-winning storm cloud communications solution has been accepted onto 6 lots in the framework: Email, SMS, IVR, surveys and feedback (including the Friends and Family Test FFT) and all-in-one combined solution and advisory/digital transformation.

Throughout COVID-19, storm enabled NHS 111 London to scale up to handle an increase in call volumes of up to 500% as the pandemic hit the capital. Content Guru also developed the innovative storm LINKTM On-Demand Video Consultation service for HUC, the provider of NHS 111 telephone and General Practitioner (GP) out-of-hours services for over 3.3 million people in the East of England. storm LINK enables HUC's clinicians to conduct instant consultations via video, without the need for patients to make appointments or install mobile applications.

Martin Taylor, Deputy CEO and Co-Founder at Content Guru, commented: "Content Guru is delighted to be accepted onto the Patient/Citizen Communications and Engagement Solutions Framework. Helping the NHS to enhance interactions with citizens as they access the healthcare system has been a primary focus for Content Guru both prior to, and in response to the pandemic. Supporting healthcare professionals to provide effective clinical care while improving clinical efficiency and safety is key to driving improvements in patient satisfaction. As a supplier of world-beating technology which facilitates this, Content Guru is grateful to be awarded a place onto a framework offering NHS organisations a simple and easy way to procure our solutions."

About Content Guru

One of the world's largest suppliers of cloud contact centre infrastructure, Content Guru's award-winning Customer Engagement and Experience solutions are used by hundreds of prominent enterprise and government organizations across the globe.

Content Guru's cloud-native omni-channel CCaaS solution, storm, offers virtually limitless scalability, unmatched integration capabilities and industry-leading AI. storm is deployed in mission-critical applications across Europe, the US and Asia-Pacific, in sectors ranging from finance and healthcare through to government and utilities. Customers relying on storm include NHS England, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

