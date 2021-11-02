AtlasEdge's data centre portfolio provides carrier-neutral colocation services across 11 European markets, connects to more than 50 carriers, and services more than 700 customers.

AtlasEdge's distributed data centre portfolio is strategically located to support edge focused and low latency applications that create benefit by being closer to end users.

Acquisition establishes collaboration between AtlasEdge and Colt Data Centre Services, with Colt Technology Services becoming an anchor tenant across multiple facilities.

AtlasEdge, a pan-European edge data centre provider, has today announced the successful acquisition of twelve data centres. The deal is with Colt DCS, a world-class provider of Hyperscale data centres across Europe APAC.

The successful acquisition from Colt strengthens AtlasEdge's unique portfolio of distributed data centres that are positioned to support localised or low latency applications. AtlasEdge now operates more than 100 data centres across eleven countries in Europe, supporting more than 700 customers and providing connectivity to more than 50 different on-net carriers.

AtlasEdge provides a pan-European data centre portfolio that allows customers to design and configure their technology and network infrastructure to meet the growing requirements for lower latency, higher performance and localised solutions. With demand gravitating towards the edge of networks, AtlasEdge's distributed and highly connected footprint provides a unique solution that is aligned with the next wave of growth in digital infrastructure.

This acquisition further expands AtlasEdge's coverage and accelerates time to market in several new geographies, as well as establishing a collaboration between AtlasEdge and Colt Data Centre Services, with Colt Technology Services becoming an anchor tenant across multiple facilities. This network-neutral colocation strategy enables AtlasEdge's customers to optimise their network routes, minimise their bandwidth costs and take advantage of the wide community of cloud, content, technology and enterprise companies present in the facilities.

The portfolio includes data centers in key tier one and tier two markets across Europe, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Hamburg, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris and Zurich.

"We are delighted to welcome these sites into our expanding portfolio," commented Josh Joshi, Executive Chairman, AtlasEdge. "We are tapping into an exciting and emerging market where real time data traffic is growing and compute is gravitating to the edge of the network. As this demand builds, AtlasEdge is uniquely positioned to deliver seamless, localised and ultra-low latency digital infrastructure to our customers from cloud providers to streaming services and enterprises. Our approach is open, carrier neutral and collaborative, and we look forward to working alongside Colt."

Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO, Colt DCS, added, "Demand for data storage and cloud capabilities has never been higher, and so is the need for businesses to scale and find capacity. By restructuring and focusing on our hyperscale facilities, we can meet our customers' needs on demand with true scalability and efficiency, while meeting their sustainability targets. We are committed to ensuring a sustainable business model for the future and this latest deal will improve the returns on investment across our portfolio, which can then be reinvested into the business."

ABOUT AtlasEdge

AtlasEdge is a European edge data centre business with a mission to create Europe's leading edge platform, delivering seamless, localised and ultra-low latency digital infrastructure to customers. Formed through a joint investment by Liberty Global, one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies and DigitalBridge, a leading global investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure, AtlasEdge already has an expanding portfolio of more than 100 data centres across the continent, providing proximity to the core network that is critical for the technology of tomorrow.

For more information, please visit www.atlasedge.com

ABOUT Colt DCS

Colt Data Centre Services provide true service and operational excellence in the sustainable design, build, delivery and operational management of hyperscale data centres across Europe and the APAC. We provide data centre solutions to hyperscale and large enterprise customers across 14 state of the art carrier neutral data centres spanning 8 cities. Our Hyperscale and colocation solutions allow our customers the freedom to plan effectively for the growth of their business, knowing that their data centre strategy is ready for the demands of tomorrow. We have over 25 years of experience in the industry, delivering on our vision of being the most trusted and customer centric data center operator in the market. We put environmental awareness at the heart of everything we do because we know it's the right thing to do for our planet. That's why we're taking the ownership to reduce our environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key strategic driver. As part of our sustainability journey, alongside our sister company we are committed to achieving global net zero emissions for our own operations by 2030. https://www.coltdatacentres.net/

