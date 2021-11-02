Mogrify Limited (Mogrify), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of in vivo reprogramming therapies and transforming the development of ex vivo cell therapies, today announced the appointment of Tom Graney CFA as Non-Executive Director, Audit Chair and Capital Markets Advisor. He joins senior biopharma industry executives, Dr. Jane Osbourn OBE (Chair) and Dr. Lorenz Mayr, as an independent member of the Board of Directors. Tom is a seasoned financial executive bringing a wealth of global experience that spans corporate development, commercial strategy, portfolio management, and value creation for both public and private biopharmaceutical companies.

Tom Graney has over 25 years' diverse and rich experience in biopharma. His industry experience comprises time spent as CFO at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Generation Bio after a long career at Johnson Johnson, which includes four years as worldwide Vice President of Finance and CFO of Ethicon. Most recently, he has been appointed CEO-CFO of Oxurion (EBR: OXUR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation ophthalmic therapies. To date, he has contributed towards the raising of more than $500 Million USD on both private and public capital markets. A Chartered Financial Analyst, Certified Financial Manager and Management Accountant, Graney holds a BS in accounting from the University of Delaware and an MBA in Marketing, Finance and International Business from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.

Dr. Darrin M. Disley, OBE, CEO, Mogrify, said: "We are honored to welcome Tom to the Board of Directors following the recent appointment of Dr. Louise Modis as CSO. His appointment further strengthens our leadership team, which includes industry leaders in platform technologies, drug development and biopharma company building. Tom joins us after many months of ongoing support which is a testament to his dedication to nurturing innovation towards impactful medicines for patients.

Tom's considerable experience in both public and private settings, expertise in financial planning and structuring and knowledge of US capital markets will allow Mogrify to strengthen its position in the lead up to cross-over funding rounds and ultimately, an IPO."

Tom Graney, CFA, Board member, Mogrify, added: "I am delighted to be joining Mogrify which has shown enormous progress over the past 12 months. The Company's innovative suite of cellular reprogramming and delivery technologies hold unique and scalable potential to underpin the development of novel in vivo and ex vivo treatments for patients with few alternatives.

I am looking forward to working with the world-class team as they translate this deep expertise in cellular reprogramming into the advancement of internal programs in ophthalmology, immuno-oncology and other disease areas through to first-in-human studies".

