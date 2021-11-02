The "Soccer Kit Supplier across Major European Leagues, 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Looking at the report from a brand perspective, Nike and adidas remain the biggest players and continue to boast the largest deals across the 15 leagues. Whilst Nike stand as the most visible across the continent, adidas spend $10 million more than their American rivals.

England's Premier league remains the most financially lucrative on the continent, ahead of Spain. By comparison the English benefits from a wider range of competition and larger sporting team properties, despite Spain holding the biggest individual deals, through Barcelona and Real Madrid's kit deals.

A follow up to the same report issued ahead of last season, this report takes an in depth look at the 15 major European soccer leagues and all 244 associated deals within these leagues.

Short exploration of the impact of COVID-19; analysis of the types of deals being signed; brand portfolio representation; and individual comparisons of each of the 15 biggest leagues.

Scope

With the European soccer league season having recently begun, this report analyses all the major kit supplier deals on the continent.

Looking at the top 15 ranked leagues, as recorded by UEFA's coefficient rankings, the report assesses the type of brands which are most prominent on the continent; compares the induvial and collective values within each league; and looks more closely at all the 24 major new agreements signed ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Reasons to Buy

It offers an in-depth look at the biggest soccer leagues in Europe the home of top level global soccer.

The kit supplier market, though dominated by Nike and adidas has a number of other challenger brands, and this report analyses how they are competing with rich dominant players in the game.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Impact of COVID-19

2. Overall Market

3. Premier League England

4. La Liga Spain

5. Bundesliga Germany

6. Serie A Italy

7. Primera League Portugal

8. Ligue 1 France

9. Eredivisie Netherlands

10. Premiership Scotland

11. Bundesliga Austria

12. Russian Premier League

13. Ukrainian Premier League

14. Super Liga Serbia

15. Pro League Belgium

16. Super League Switzerland

17. First Football League Croatia

18. Brand Breakdown

19. Appendix

