Nepra Foods Welcomes Vice President of CPG Sales Accelerating Its Growth and Expansion Plans

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce the November 1st hiring of Kate Cash as Vice President of Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) Sales. Cash has an extensive background in CPG sales strategy and execution with a particular focus on shaping product messaging that resonates with communities of healthy eaters. In her new role, Cash will be responsible for growing Nepra's newly announced PROPASTA line of ready-to-eat frozen meals, designing and implementing best-in-class CPG sales processes, and providing exceptional account management to CPG end customers. PROPASTA is the first of many products in Nepra's plant-based retail pipeline that targets the broad American grocery shopper looking for nutritious and convenient food options.

Cash comes to Nepra Foods with more than 13 years of sales experience in the natural products industry. She has served as Principal Consultant with Kate Cash Consulting offering fractional sales leadership as the Director of Sales with emerging brands and has held sales positions with the national sales brokerage Presence Marketing, Udi's Gluten-Free, and Boulder Brands with Evol, Udi's, Glutino, and Earth Balance. Cash holds a bachelor's degree in Anthropology from Metropolitan University in Denver affording her a holistic perspective on creating culturally relevant change in a business system.

Cash joins Nepra's team at a pivotal time. In the exploration of how the past two years shifted customer behaviors, the industry is seeing exceptional growth in the Frozen Food aisle, which aligns nicely with the timeline of Nepra's PROPASTA CPG launch. According to research from the American Frozen Food Institute, the frozen food aisle has been a growth driver for retailers since 2016 with acceleration ahead of most other departments. The CPG landscape is looking quite different in September 2021 than it did two years prior. Still, one consistency is that total U.S. consumer CPG spending is still elevated-though not nearly as dramatically-as consumers continue to consume more meals at home, in categories?such as frozen and shelf-stable breakfast, packaged meat, and frozen foods, which saw dollar spend increase on top of last year's surge. For example, U.S. consumers spent 20% more on frozen foods in September 2021 compared to September 2019, and 1% more compared to September 2020 levels which increased sharply from food sales surging during the pandemic, according to research from NC Solutions. [1] Frozen foods are a pandemic powerhouse ringing in $65.1 billion in retail sales in 2020, a 21% increase compared to a year ago. [2] In addition, during the height of the pandemic, dollar sales for Plant-based friendly foods were up 28%, vegan-friendly foods up 28%, and allergen-friendly foods were up a staggering 36%, according to SPINS data in partnership with IRI. [3]

"We are excited to welcome Kate to our team as we prepare to launch our ready-to-eat consumer product, PROPASTA. Kate's extensive experience in the natural foods industry mirrored with her passion to achieve a sustainable focus in emerging natural food brands will be a critical piece in growing our CPG brand," says Nepra's CEO, David Wood. "As Nepra continues to innovate in the plant-based food industry, Kate's sales leadership and strong background in building top-performing sales strategies with allergen-free brands will help accelerate Nepra's growth."

"I am thrilled to offer sales leadership to Nepra whose mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everyone aligns with my belief that solution-based options that are convenient can be nutritious, planet forward, and readily available to all, no matter the dietary restrictions. Sustainable choices that are better for the planet shouldn't be an exclusive club and PROPASTA is an invitation that brings everyone to the table," says Kate Cash.

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food shouldn't contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development and results of operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

Media Contacts

Joel Primus

investors@neprafoods.com

Investor Relations Toll-free: (844)-566-1917

David Wood, CEO

david.wood@neprafoods.com

(720)-729-8500

Sources:

[1] NC Solutions Consumer Purchase Data, https://www.newhope.com/market-data-and-analysis/consumer-spending-key-center-store-categories-remains-elevated-2021

[2] https://affi.org/frozen-foods-are-a-pandemic-powerhouse/

[3] https://www.spins.com/resources-factors-driving-frozen-foods-trends-2020/

SOURCE: Nepra Foods

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670697/Nepra-Foods-Welcomes-Vice-President-of-CPG-Sales-Accelerating-Its-Growth-and-Expansion-Plans