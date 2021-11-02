Analyst Firm Cites Full-Stack Digital BSS/OSS, Professional Services and Multicloud Support for Top Ranking

Netcracker Technology announced today that GlobalData has recognized it as a leader in its Digital Transformation Platforms Competitive Landscape Assessment. The report from the analyst firm evaluated vendors on a number of metrics, including portfolio breadth, capabilities and expertise, and tools and methodologies. Netcracker's extensive slate of BSS and OSS products, solutions and services and support for public cloud providers were among the criteria cited for the market leadership position.

Netcracker Digital BSS/OSS, including Netcracker Cloud BSS, leverages a cloud-native architecture to help operators innovate with high-value services, increase operational and business agility and offer a differentiated digital experience. Netcracker Professional Services provide seamless solution implementation, value-driven business outcomes and support for diverse hosting models as operators transition to a cloud environment. This comprehensive range of solutions, services and capabilities drives rapid, efficient and powerful digital transformation to support 5G monetization and an enhanced customer experience.

"Netcracker provides an end-to-end and programmatic view of transformation with a variety of business and technology services," said John Byrne, Service Director of Telecom Technology Software at GlobalData. "Comprehensive roadmaps for digital transformation establish clear operational and customer-facing KPIs with proactive professional support and an extensive cloud focus for evolving customer demands."

"We are delighted to receive recognition for our achievements in digital transformation," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "Our full-stack portfolio, expert professional services and public cloud support simplify and accelerate cloud-native digital transformation for operators worldwide, and this honor from GlobalData reinforces the great success we've had with our customers."

