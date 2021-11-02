The Ingecon Sun Storage 100TL inverter has an efficiency of 98.8% and a European efficiency rating of 98.1%. The device features maximum DC voltage of 1,100 V and an input voltage range of 570-850 V.Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam has launched a three-phase string inverter for commercial, industrial and large scale solar projects. Dubbed Ingecon Sun Storage 100TL, the inverter has an efficiency of 98.8% and a European efficiency rating of 98.1%. The device also features maximum DC voltage of 1,100 V and an input voltage range of 570-850 V. It measures 920x705x315mm, weighs in at 80kg and, ...

