This city profile considers the sporting ecosystem of the Italian capital, Rome, the Eternal City.

Looking closely at Rome and its ability to host international sport events, its professional sport teams, and competitions that will grace the city in 2021, the profile will look into the biggest sponsorship deals that will be activated in Rome in 2021, from Euro 2020 to the Italian Open and the Rome Forumula E Prix.

The profile also considers the city's soccer market, with rivals Lazio and Roma the city's two major sport teams, and the commercial profile of both sides. Looking ahead to the future, this city profile takes a closer look at Roman events in 2022 and future bids, with the Italian Football Federation considering a bid for Euro 2028.

While short on professional teams compared to other major European cities, Rome has a proud tradition of hosting major international sporting events, including Olympic Games, FIFA World Cups and Champions League Finals. This is a pattern which continues today, with the city hosting annual events including the Italian Open, a combined WTA and ATP tennis competition, as well as the Rome Marathon, which sees close to 10,000 competitors annually.

Moreover with its Olympic stadium and swimming pool, the city regularly welcomes athletics and swimming competitions, with Rome set to host the European Championships in 2024, and the European Swimming Championships in 2022, hosting the junior version of the event this year.

Looking at the commercial patterns of the Rome's two Serie A sides, Roma are the more dominant with greater sponsorship revenues and wider international portfolio, reflecting their international stature compared to rival Lazio.

An international breakdown of commercial partners for Lazio and Roma will highlight the landscape of Rome's soccer market, with a closer look at the city's biggest sponsorship deals in 2021, providing insight into the decision making behind these partnerships.

The scope of this profile covers sporting events to be held in the Italian capital in 2021 as well as a look to future events and bids in 2022 and beyond.

The profile also looks at the city's biggest sponsorship deals in 2021 and compares the commercial aspects of Rome's two main soccer sides.

Data surrounding city economics will provide readers with an understanding of Rome's capacity to host large scale sportign events. Readers will also gain access to industry leading sponsorship data and a look into the sporting present and future of the Italian capital.

