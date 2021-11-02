New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - HappyBit NFT is a limited Non-Fungible Token collection that produces randomly generated pixelated smiley faces. The brand seeks to spread smiles using blockchain technology and whoever buys it will get a minted 1/1 animated pixelated smiley face NFT with interesting characteristics.





HappyBit NFT

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/101684_b715c147846128cc_001full.jpg

People who enrol themselves as the member of HappyBit dedicate their time and efforts to making others smile. The initiative has proven of great help for people who battle mental and emotional health issues. Every day, the brand works hard to spread a little joy in the world.

With every new sell out, HappyBit NFT offers more incentives. The brand aims to give back tens of thousands of dollars to the members of their community. The company also wants to give Tesla Model 3 (Standard Range Plus) to the lucky ones from their community. The team shares in a statement, "To enter, you must be one of the first 500 buyers. Buyers get one entry per HappyBit they own and are NOT limited to one HappyBit."

On their website, the brand has explained its collections in simpler words. They write, "Our collection includes 1,000 algorithmically generated HappyBit with their own unique characteristics. This means each HappyBit you buy is unique, minted and 1/1. Variations include smiles, eyes, and accessories. Hidden in the 1,000 animated Bit collection are rarities including: 33 Rare, 22 Super Rare, and 11 Ultra Rare Bits."

Check out more about the brand on their official website and social media sites below:

www.happybitnft.com

Twitter: @happybitnft

Instagram: @happybitnft

Media Contact:

Name- James pinto

Website - http://HappyBitNFT.com

email - Happybitnft@gmail.com

mobile no. +1 (484) 724-0144

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101684