PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro 3Q and 9M 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date

For Immediate Release 02 November 2021

PhosAgro 3Q and 9M 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date

On 08 November 2021, PhosAgro will publish its reviewed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the third quarter ended 30 September 2021. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 14:00 London time (17:00 Moscow; 9:00 New York).

The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line. Webcast links: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/phosagro20211108 Participant dial-in numbers: Russian Federation Toll +7 495 213 1767 Russian Federation Toll-Free 8 800 500 9283 United Kingdom Toll +44 (0)330 336 9127 United Kingdom Toll-Free 0800 358 6377 United States Toll-Free +1 323-794-2423 United States Toll 888-254-3590 Conference ID numbers: English conference ID: 5329184 Russian conference ID: 7833516 For further information please contact: PJSC PhosAgro Andrey Serov, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 231 2747 ext. 2183 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 231 2747 ext. 2652 pr@phosagro.ru

EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 207 002 7859

