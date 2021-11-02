Frost & Sullivan Explores the Pathway to Net Zero

Webinar will focus on key technology solutions of the future and current best practices driving decarbonization

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The need to tackle climate change is crucial, and companies must act. Chief executive officers (CEOs) worldwide are exploring decarbonization strategies to transform how businesses operate and mitigate the risk of carbon exposure. This involves adopting new technology-led solutions and business models that can reduce operational carbon footprints and deliver profitable business growth.

Join Frost & Sullivan's experts, John Raspin and Jonathan Robinson, for the Growth Opportunity Briefing, "Decarbonization Growth Opportunities: The Pathway to Net Zero," on Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. EST. This session will analyze some of the key solutions that contribute to emissions reductions and highlight industries where action needs to be taken.

To accelerate the pace of decarbonization of the global economy, it is vital to change behaviors and mindsets away from those of the old carbon economy. However, many sectors that generate significant emissions are pivotal to a functional society. Actionable strategies and viable technologies are needed to ensure corporations can remain competitive while becoming greener.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Gain an understanding of the impact of decarbonization on the global economy and how businesses can leverage the opportunities arising from net zero.

Explore the key pillars of decarbonization and the best practices for success in the market.

Learn how businesses can limit their emissions footprint and discover the solutions offered by market players to meet this need.

