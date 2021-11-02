Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure (API) Invited to the UN Climate Change Conference UK (COP 26 Summit) in Glasgow, Scotland

World leaders concerned about Climate Change will have the opportunity to learn about the environmentally beneficial proprietary technologies offered by API

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's (OTC PINK:AWSL) CEO Kevin Bagnall has been invited to attend the UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021 ukcop26.org to be held in Glasgow, Scotland from October 31 to November 12. In attendance will be World leaders who will be arriving in Scotland, alongside thousands of negotiators, government representatives, businesses, and citizens for twelve days of talks.

For nearly three decades the UN has been bringing together almost every country on earth for global climate summits - called COPs - which stands for 'Conference of the Parties'. In that time climate change has gone from being a fringe issue to a global priority. For the first time ever, something momentous happened: every country agreed to work together to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees and aim for 1.5 degrees, to adapt to the impacts of a changing climate and to make money available to deliver on these aims.

As a result, 'The Paris Agreement 'was born. The commitment to aim for 1.5 degrees is important because every fraction of a degree of warming will result in the loss of many more lives lost and livelihoods damaged.

As stated by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom: "Securing a brighter future for our children and future generations requires countries to take urgent action at home and abroad to turn the tide on climate change. It is with ambition, courage and collaboration as we approach the crucial COP26 summit in the UK that we can seize this moment together, so we can recover cleaner, rebuild greener and restore our planet."

Under the Paris Agreement, countries committed to bring forward national plans setting out how much they would reduce their emissions - known as Nationally Determined Contributions, or 'NDCs.' They agreed that every five years they would come back with an updated plan that would reflect their highest possible ambition at that time.

"This is an opportunity for API to introduce its environmentally beneficial proprietary technologies to decision makers internationally. Seldom has a company such as API been provided with an opportunity at this level. We bring so many benefits to the environment and now we can let the world become aware of what we can do to benefit the goals of all these countries. I am truly grateful to have been invited and being in a position to introduce our API technologies and abilities to this level of end users," stated Kevin Bagnall CEO of API.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp…a vehicle for proven sustainable environmentally beneficial technologies. Divisions include:

Scrap Tire Construction Products ( STCP ) converts recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products

Through API's recently acquired K.B. Industries, the company manufactures and distributes its Flexi®-Pave flexible porous paving. K.B Industries, Inc's Flexi®-Pave, has over the past 20 years combined sustainable technology and experience. This has solved many infrastructure problems using innovative materials and design approaches, such as in many water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks.

STCP uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. KBI's Flexi®-Pave, is used in storm water management and erosion control projects. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance.

KBI created this massively porous but strong structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success, benefitting the environment economically. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Seaside Park's Band Shell, City of Bridgeport, Connecticut; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

Next generation Tire Recycling (NGTR) is responsible for the development of and implementation of Tire recycling Plants.

API's NGTR is responsible for the development of Tire Recycling Plants. Our facilities will convert used car, truck and off-the-road (OTR) tires into high quality engineered recycled tire granule that is specifically sized for KBI's scrap tire construction products. This eco-friendly commodity is used in KBI infrastructure projects in the USA and International markets.

The finished fiber and wire free granule can be sold internally to other API facilities being planned for around the globe.

Zero Emissions Waste 2 Energy ( ZEW2E) Technology offers a scalable solution to mankind's increasing garbage and waste problems.

API's ZEW2E converts municipal solid waste (MSW), as well as biomass agricultural, yard, food, and raw sewage into energy pellets. This is a beneficial commodity that can be used for fertilizer, animal feed, fuel, or electricity, using our Zero Emission Waste to Electricity (ZEW2E) solution.

These pellets can be used as fertilizer or fuel or can be repurposed further to produce Syngas. This product can drive an electrical turbine with no measurable harmful emissions, subsequently protecting our livable environment.

Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG) is leading efforts to develop energy efficient water treatment solutions.

API's sustainable technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and red (Red Tide) algae blooms from salt water. The marine vessels are lightweight in construction and easily transported, offering incredible versatility. Using solar powered, wind propelled communication technology, these machines literally see flaws in the water around them and correct those flaws by restoring natural balance and producing a valuable byproduct for resale.

Earth reclamation Next Generation ( ERNG) utilizes sustainable soil stabilization technology to control serious problems from dust erosion to road stabilization

API's ERNG resolves the constant challenge of maintaining non-paved roads using soil stabilization technology that is achieved by advanced, cross-linking polymer breakthroughs. This technology reduces erosion and the need for repair. It also improves dust control significantly, which is essential for solar farms that need to be "dust free."

Submit enquires to: enquiries@apaicorp.com

Visit: https://apaicorp.com ++1 (727) 723-3300

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

