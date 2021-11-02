Leading manufacturers are transforming their distribution and partner enablement strategies with ON24 digital experiences to build their brands and drive revenue

Manufacturing companies are accelerating their move to digital and changing how they generate leads, enable partners, and educate end users. With this rapid shift underway, an increasing amount of organizations and some of the world's most recognized brands such as Owens Corning, Schneider Electric, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are delivering ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) digital experiences. More than 185 manufacturers, including 3 of 5 largest global industrial and manufacturing companies, are transforming enablement and engagement with OEMs, distributors, dealers, and end users using the ON24 platform.

The manufacturing industry has typically relied on in-person education and training but is quickly transitioning to digital engagement for partner enablement and demand generation. With ON24 live and on-demand webinars, virtual conferences, and always-on, multimedia content experiences, companies are expanding their reach, driving engagement, and capturing actionable insights for marketing and sales to speed sales cycles.

"Our sophisticated security testing tools and services are often a consultative selling process, so digital is critical to staying connected with our many partners, resellers, and end users," said Bartek Gedrojc, vice president of sales at Riscure. "ON24 digital experiences allow us to keep people up to speed and provide the insights, guidance, and resources they need to be successful."

Manufacturers are using ON24 to drive education programs that get global distribution partners the timely information they need to drive sales, as well as help end users earn technical training credits and certifications to successfully implement products and services. Comprehensive digital programs give sales teams qualified leads based on a prospect or partner's engagement with a company's content or experts. And with the ability to understand, track, and measure all audience activity and interest, internal sales and external partners get invaluable insights to accelerate customer journeys.

"Manufacturers rely on a complex ecosystem of distributors, OEMs, resellers, and end users to drive success for their brands," said Shalini Mitha, vice president of product, solutions, and industries marketing at ON24. "Companies are accelerating their digital transformation efforts to change their distribution and enablement strategies, and ON24 is playing a leading role in how manufacturers educate audiences and generate leads in a digital-first world."

The ON24 platform includes ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Breakouts, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, first-person data, and AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems.

To learn more about how ON24 gives the manufacturing industry a scalable way to engage prospects, partners, and end users, visit ON24.com/solutions/manufacturing/.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

