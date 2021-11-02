RWS's CCMS consistently outperformed all competitors, according to independent analyst firm Ars Logica

RWS, the world's leading provider of technology-enabled language, content management and intellectual property services, today announces that Tridion Docs has been recognized as the market's number one component content management system by independent analyst firm Ars Logica.

The recently published 'Compass Guide to Component Content Management Systems Q4 2021' evaluated the top nine CCMS platforms that Ars Logica considers the most relevant in the current market. Scoring is based on two dimensions: "How's the technology?" and "How and how well is the technology exposed to both business users and other technology platforms?" Tridion Docs outperformed all other platforms on both dimensions.

"As the market's top-performing platform, Tridion consistently outperformed all competitors," explains Tony White, Founder of Ars Logica. "The platform is ideally suited for large organizations looking to reduce the cost and improve the accuracy of delivering localized product, process, policy and compliance-related content across multiple geographies and languages."

According to the report, Tridion Docs leads the industry in component lifecycle management, workflow and approvals, collaboration and information governance, localization and translation management, process efficiency and cost containment, taxonomy and semantics, development tools and the strength of its technical ecosystem.

"Content is the cornerstone of today's information centric world. But agile working practices, faster innovation cycles, increased customer expectations and more stringent legislation is making it incredibly complex for companies to manage their content ecosystem," said Thomas Labarthe, President of RWS's Language Services and Technology division. "Tridion is built for global enterprises looking to tackle these challenges which is why we're particularly proud to be recognized as the outstanding leader."

Tridion Docs provides an intelligent way for companies to create, translate, manage and deliver multilingual structured content. This content includes product and support information and policies and procedures, which often involves dozens of contributors from authors to subject matter experts, translators and reviewers. The ability of Tridion Docs to personalize the content and deliver it on any channel brings substantial business benefits in terms of information discoverability and use for employees, partners and customers.

About Ars Logica

Ars Logica helps technology buyers make fully informed purchase decisions. Based in Boston and serving customers primarily in North America and Europe, the advisory and consulting firm offers requirements-analysis and technology-planning services customized to the needs of every client and each project.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is the world's leading provider of technology-enabled language, content management and intellectual property services. We help our customers to connect with and bring new ideas to people globally by communicating business critical content at scale and enabling the protection and realisation of their innovations.

Our vision is to help organisations interact effectively with people anywhere in the world by solving their language, content and market access challenges through our collective global intelligence, deep expertise and smart technology.

Customers include 90 of the globe's top 100 brands, the top 10 pharmaceutical companies and approximately half of the top 20 patent filers worldwide. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, and North and South America across the technology, pharmaceutical, medical, legal, chemical, automotive, government and telecommunications sectors, which we serve from offices across five continents.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com

