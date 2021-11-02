Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat Addiction, announced today that Professor David Nutt, Chief Research Officer of Awakn Life Sciences, and Dr. Ben Sessa, Chief Medical Officer of Awakn Life Sciences, will participate in the Microdose Presents: Wonderland, Miami Conference in-person from Monday, November 8th to Tuesday, November 9th.

Prof. Nutt and Dr. Sessa and will present together live on The Future of Addiction Treatments panel on Tuesday, November 9th at 2:00 p.m. ET. Register to attend here.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Awakn's management team, please contact your Microdose representative or KCSA Strategic Communications at Awakn@kcsa.com.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company with clinical operations, developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to better treat addiction. Awakn's team consists of world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists who are developing and advancing the next generation of psychedelic drugs, therapies, and enabling technologies to treat addiction. Awakn will deliver these evidence backed psychedelic therapies in clinics in the UK and Europe and through licensing partnerships globally.

www.awaknlifesciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Investor Enquiries:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto / Tim Regan

Phone: +1 (212) 896-1254

Awakn@KCSA.com

Media Enquiries:

America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications

Anne Donohoe

Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: ROAD Communications

Paul Jarman / Anna Ramsey

Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101637