The continuous rise in solar panel prices may affect PV projects of up to 1 MW tendered by the Korea Energy Agency and the domestic solar module industry may not be able to provide the necessary production capacity to respond to the recent supply bottleneck.The current global supply chain disruption in the PV industry is delaying or making unviable many solar projects across all markets. According to a recent report from Norwegian business intelligence firm Rystad Energy, increasing module and shipping costs may cause the delay or cancellation of as much as 56% of the solar generation capacity ...

