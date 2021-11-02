Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG: Lohmann launches first joint startup challenge with Brightlands Chemelot Campus

Sustainable innovations are most likely to be created together

NEUWIED, Germany, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG is focusing on promoting startups in the field of sustainable materials management and renewable chemistry. To this end, the Neuwied-based company is launching a startup challenge together with the Dutch startup incubator Brightlands Chemelot Campus.

An interview with the initiators Dr. Evert Smit (Director of Scouting at Lohmann) and Hugo Delissen (Business Development Manager at Brightlands Chemelot Campus).

Lohmann: Mr. Delissen, you are visiting Lohmann today. Please describe your impressions. How have you liked it here so far? And Dr. Smit, what are your impressions of today's meeting here in the Bonding Arena at the Lohmann TEC Center Neuwied?

Hugo Delissen: My goal is to get to know Lohmann in detail. In order to make the most of the time, we started the day at 9 a.m. today. I am impressed, because with Lohmann we have exactly the partner at our side that can support startups in the materials management and chemicals sector. What do startups need? Well, first of all, time and money. But also technical expertise in the field in which they want to establish themselves on the market, and access to a relevant network, of course. Companies like Lohmann provide effective startup support for this.

Dr. Evert Smit: Startups quickly reach the point where they need specific technical support. For example, it is important to test the products in a real environment and in the presence of industry experts before they are launched on the market. It is also a matter of providing expertise to the "industry newcomers" and familiarizing them with market-specific processes and applications. I am pleased that we at Lohmann can support startups in this. And, of course, to be able to show Mr. Delissen our company, that is rich in tradition, today.

Hugo Delissen: The task of Brightlands Chemelot Campus, in turn, is primarily to provide support in material development. However, we are limited when it comes to the subsequent application; Lohmann takes over this part. Only here can the industrial environment be realistically demonstrated. We in Geleen, the Netherlands, are more the laboratory, Lohmann the factory.

Dr. Evert Smit: It is the perfect combination of both elements. Lohmann's job, for example, is to ensure that the startups offer something that is actually in demand on the market. Ideally, the young companies then produce something that is also useful for our company.

Lohmann: The Startup Challenge is a joint project between Brightlands and Lohmann. As an observer, how should you imagine the practical implementation at the Brightlands Chemelot Campus when the interested parties arrive there?

Hugo Delissen: That is based on the needs of the start-ups. We usually start by working together on a technical innovation or product. Then an existing business model or business plan has to be further elaborated. In a sense, a story has to be written about how the company should ultimately be set up. We also provide support with this story and with financing. Because only with a resilient concept it is possible for us to mobilize money. In addition, we offer premises in Geleen where the preliminary work takes place. We are currently looking for start-ups that would like to operate in Lohmann's field of business and could become interesting partners for Neuwied.

Dr. Evert Smit: As mentioned, we then take on the technical part and provide support on the subject of applications. It is also important to build up a network of suppliers for the newly founded companies. This is a real difficulty for startups, especially at the beginning. For us as a large and established company, this is much easier. In the end, we then see how the joint path continues. Will the startup become completely independent, or will it function as a joint venture of Lohmann? That remains to be seen.

Lohmann: How did the idea for the joint startup challenge come about in the first place? What is the story behind this project?

Dr. Evert Smit: The current CTO of Brightlands Chemelot Campus, Eric Appelman, is a former colleague of mine. We have a personal friendship during which we have had many conversations. Last summer, we talked about my new position as Director of Scouting at Lohmann. Eric wanted to know all about it, and that's how we came up with the idea of getting involved in startups together. The important thing now is to communicate this project well. To this end, we have also launched a website online. Ultimately, however, we can only effectively support two to three startups. 20, for example, would be absolutely unfeasible for us. The few, however, have to be a perfect thematic fit for us.

Lohmann: Although the project is still in its infancy, I would like to ask you this: Could you already imagine that Lohmann will remain active in the area of startup support in the future?

Dr. Evert Smit: As you rightly say, we are only at the beginning. For Lohmann, working with startups is a first. Of course, it may be that we do it more often.

Hugo Delissen: I am also optimistic about this, because especially in times of growing sustainability, it is important to create a culture of innovation in as many companies as possible. It's not enough just to establish this in your own organization. Sustainable innovations are created together. Our campus has precisely this task. We want to unite people who want to create innovations in the field of materials science and renewable chemistry. That's why we also host joint events and group sports. People meet each other and get ideas.

Dr. Evert Smit: If the Challenge is a success, we will certainly repeat it. Even if we "only" gain insights and don't produce a new startup, it's worth repeating. Only if it really brings no benefit at all will we do without it in the future.

Hugo Delissen: But even in this "worst case" we have achieved a minimum goal: We have done active marketing. And people will say about Lohmann: They have done something that no one has done before.

Lohmann: Mr. Delissen, is there a specific success story about a company that was "born" as a startup at Brightlands Chemelot Campus?

Hugo Delissen: Yes, quite a few, actually. In the past five years, we have supported more than 100 startups. The most successful example is certainly Avantium - a company specializing in renewable chemicals. Its best-known product is PEF, a further development of PET, which we know from drinking bottles. And that's exactly the goal of my scouting: to recruit startup candidates, who make materials and manufacturing processes more sustainable.

Lohmann: Our in-house product TwinMelt is a good example of this, the solutions without solvents. Have you already become acquainted with that?

Hugo Delissen: Not yet, but it will be presented to me this evening in Koblenz. I am already very excited about it. And it really is a good example! Generally speaking, if you don't focus on sustainability today, you will soon stop earning money.

Dr. Evert Smit: Once again, back to the topic of sustainability. The cooperation with Brightlands Chemelot Campus is also extremely valuable for our own sustainability strategy. During my visits to Geleen, I have repeatedly discovered things and concepts that will also make Lohmann a more sustainable company in the future. So, we learn from each other!

Lohmann: And what else is on the agenda for you two today? You mentioned, after all, that you will also be visiting Koblenz.

Hugo Delissen: After we have already looked at Lohmann's laboratories together and had lunch with employees, a tour of the polymerization and glaze departments will follow directly after this appointment. And after that we will go to Koblenz. I am already very excited!

