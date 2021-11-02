Anzeige
02.11.2021
Dar Al Arkan teams with Missoni to deliver the exclusive Urban Oasis water-front residential tower in Dubai

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, has unveiled the Urban Oasis residential tower in Dubai in partnership with the luxury Italian fashion house, Missoni, known for its bold colours and iconic zigzag motifs, stripes, and wave patterns.

The launch of the prestigious AED 800 million development marks two significant firsts for both the companies: Dar Al Arkan's regional expansion with its first project in the UAE, and the Arab world's first ever bespoke Missoni-inspired living spaces designed by the fashion brand's MissoniHome.

Urban Oasis is situated in the heart of the city directly on the Dubai Water Canal in close proximity to Downtown Dubai's. The deluxe homes of Urban Oasis offer spectacular views of the Dubai Water Canal, making the tower a true urban oasis within the bustling city. Construction of the tower is underway and is set to be completed before end-2023.

Ziad El Chaar, Vice Chairman of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company, said: "The project's location is in one of the most sought-after in the city, and we're happy to have our first flagship development in the UAE. Working with Missoni is a clear indication of our continued dedication to providing our clients and investors with the highest standards of luxury living."

Livio Proli, CEO, Missoni, said: "We're delighted to be working with Dar Al Arkan on the Urban Oasis project, our first in the region, and are excited to be furnishing these incredible apartments with the finest fabrics and Miami inspired design, which will give the homes a unique and original finish."

The stunning Urban Oasis consists of 38 floors, two and three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom penthouses with luxury interiors from MissoniHome.

The unique penthouse apartments, come fully fitted with high-end Missoni fixtures and décor elements. The immaculately designed apartments come in varying sizes and offer unique levels of five-star living, increadible water-front views and a closed kitchen.

Residents will also have access to luxury facilities and services such a swimming pool, a children's play area, car parking, an equipped gymnasium, and 24/7 conceirge and security service.

Expanding the Dar Al Arkan brand to international markets is a testament to the success of Saudi companies in delivering unique projects in new markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1676625/Dar_Al_Arkan_Urban_Oasis_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1676626/Dar_Al_Arkan_Urban_Oasis_2.jpg

Contact:
Nora Feidi
nora.feidi@bcw-global.com
+971.4.450.7600

© 2021 PR Newswire
