Casablanca, Morocco--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - TRAC IMEX Group, is proud to announce its delivery, as it made headlines in Morocco and gathered more than 15m views in less than a week. Moroccans woke up to a unique transportation that seemed impossible of dimensions that start from 9,8 meters by 10m of height. Three pieces were successfully transported from Prominox Yard to the Casablanca Port.

Figure 1: TRAC IMEX Group and Prominox succeeded the unprecedented by exporting the Moroccan expertise to Maaden.

This special transportation was assisted by local authorities, police and gendarmerie. Lydec, the subsidiary of French Group Suez, cooperated with Trac Imex to set the electricity off in many areas, which was a crucial part of the transportation that ensured everyone's safety, as the transported pieces were longer than most of the electricity cables on the itinerary.

A few hours later, local news spotted another transportation of three extra 10 meters wide pieces which are believed to be accessories to the previous transported products.

The transported pieces were produced by the Moroccan manufacturer Prominox, a leading fabrication and mechanical erection company founded in 1978 with over 43 years of experience. The pieces are made from sulfuric acid which is mainly used in the field of oil refining and mining.

The products are set to be delivered to Saudi Arabian Maaden, which is the biggest mining company in the Middle East.

The reported transportation gained global exposure on LinkedIn through a post by Trac Imex's CFO and Associate Mr. Achcharif Mohammed.

Prominox vision

Prominox's mission is to become the world's premier construction, fabricant, and project management company. The firm intends to achieve this by building satisfying careers, formidable teams, and creating value that impacts lives. Prominox is also scaling by opening up to global opportunities and meeting the expectations of the global market.

The leader of special transportation

TRAC IMEX Group is a leading company in the field of special transportation and heavy haulage. The company is also the parent company to several firms in the industrial field. TRAC IMEX is also the first Moroccan supplier of used construction machinery, and holder of a large cranes fleet, digging and grilling machinery.

Being the parent of those firms is Trac Imex's competitive advantage, as they can treat logistical operations without the need of a third party. They offer loading and off-loading, access construction to hideous work sites, etc.

Trac Imex's mission is to transport the impossible in the safest conditions with respecting deadlines and client satisfaction. The firm is also well known for importing the latest transportation technologies. All their vehicles are fitted with a wide range of satellite tracking devices, which gives customers the superior power to keep track of their transported goods.

