Former product innovator at BGI, Illumina, and Pacific Biosciences will spearhead technological development of breakthrough Molecular Cartography system

Resolve Biosciences, the pioneer in Molecular Cartography, today announced the appointment of Frank Zhong, PhD, as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Zhong will report to Co-founder and CEO Jason T. Gammack and be responsible for overseeing all product development and advanced research activities that drive the company's groundbreaking Molecular Cartography platform for high-resolution spatial biology.

"Over the past year, Resolve Biosciences has made tremendous strides as a business. We have built a world-class team, strengthened our footprint on two continents, and launched our commercial Molecular Cartography service offering," said Gammack. "I am pleased to welcome Frank to our team, where his perspective and expertise in implementing industry-leading technologies will be invaluable as we look to push the boundaries of our Molecular Cartography platform and enable more customers to gain a deeper understanding of biological mechanisms, interactions, and complexity."

Zhong brings to Resolve more than 20 years of experience conducting life science research and developing innovative genomic analysis tools for premier biotechnology companies. He recently served in senior leadership roles at the BGI Group, including CEO of EGI Inc., CTO of BGI Research USA, and Vice President of Advanced Research at Complete Genomics, where he assembled a global development team for the next-generation sequencing and automation products, including an integrated sample-to-result benchtop platform. Prior to working at BGI, Zhong was Associate Director of Technology Development at Illumina Inc., where he focused on advanced technology and systems, including the company's first integrated semiconductor sensor-based platform, iSeq. Before that, he served in a series of system development roles at Pacific Biosciences, Inc., where he worked on optical systems and invented silicon photonics technology for the company's single-molecule, real-time sequencing platforms. Zhong received his PhD in applied physics and master of science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan. He also studied physics at Peking University in China before he moved to the USA.

"Spatial biology is an exciting new frontier in biomedical research that pairs innovative approaches with adjacent technologies and builds on many advances from DNA sequencing and single-cell genomics," said Zhong. "Resolve's Molecular Cartography platform uniquely provides researchers with the highest-resolution view of subcellular transcriptomic activity and the required sensitivity, specificity, and workflow convenience to answer complex biological questions that we've never been able to ask. I'm proud to be a part of this visionary team and look forward to expanding the company's foundational research and development efforts to create new tools that will transform our understanding of complex biological systems."

Frank Zhong is the latest addition to Resolve's executive team. The company also recently announced the appointment of Chris Barbazette as Chief Commercial Officer and Erik Wiberg as Chief Financial Officer. Scientists interested in learning more about the innovative Molecular Cartography services can contact the Resolve team.

About Resolve Biosciences

Resolve Biosciences is applying the power of Molecular Cartography to enable scientists to gain new insights based on the highest-resolution view of spatial biology. The platform features the company's proprietary, highly multiplexed, single-molecule detection technology, which offers full spatial context at subcellular resolution, all in a fully automated workflow that preserves the sample tissue. The Molecular Cartography technology offers unparalleled sensitivity and specificity that helps scientists detect individual transcripts and rare signals to interpret fundamental biology and rapidly advance the understanding of complex biological questions in critical fields such as oncology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. The technology has been under development since 2016 and is currently available through Resolve Biosciences' commercial service laboratory. Resolve Biosciences is privately held and based in Monheim am Rhein, Germany, with a North American facility and laboratory in San Jose, Calif. For additional information, visit www.resolve-biosciences.com.

