Hoar Cross Hall Eden Hall UK Look To Agilysys InfoGenesis POS, IG Flex and IG 12UX To Streamline Operations And Improve Reliability

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Barons Eden Hotel and Spa Collection, UK has selected the Agilysys InfoGenesis POS solution for its Hoar Cross Hall and Eden Hall UK based properties.

Barons Eden is a collection of luxury spa and hotel destinations for relaxing, socialising and celebrating. Guests can escape with a loved one, indulge with friends, or reconnect with themselves at one of the country retreats. Hoar Cross Hall is nestled in the heart of Staffordshire, the award-winning resort promises a state-of-the-art spa, stylish bedrooms, spectacular grounds, and decadent dining. Eden hall is an award-winning day spa retreat located in the heart of Nottinghamshire where guests experience luxury treatments, state-of-the-art facilities and most importantly, total relaxation.

"When we realised it was time to replace our aging POS, we looked for an experienced partner that we could trust and who could offer us a comprehensive solution across our properties" said Matt Wesson, Group Head of IT at Barons Eden. "With a modern, award-winning POS solution that will help us implement cross-property management, provide an easy-to-use UI, and support for mobile tablet ordering, the Agilysys team understood our needs and helped us arrive at a solution that meets our unique needs."

The Agilysys integrated solution suite is expected to enable Barons Eden to:

Streamline operations

Simplify existing and new staff training

Improve system reliability

Increase mobility with Tablets

"We are pleased to add Barons Eden to our list of exclusive hotel customers," said Matthew Prosser, Senior Sales Director, EMEA at Agilysys. "Agilysys' comprehensive and integrated yet modular set of solutions comes complete with open APIs that support easy integration not only among our own products but with 3rd party applications as well. This unique combination of tightly integrated end-to-end Agilysys hospitality products with API-based extensibility ensures streamlined implementations and continued rapid innovation. Agilysys will help Barons Eden provide an exceptional guest experience while driving increased revenue and optimising operational efficiencies."

InfoGenesis POS is a modern, award-winning, enterprise point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications supporting Windows, Android and iOS devices off a single common code base. Its strong reporting and analysis features, enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency. The cloud-based deployment of InfoGenesis will allow the property to be more cost-effective in their operations, avoiding the resources and space needed to maintain the system onsite.

IG Flex is Agilysys' POS mobility solution that offers full functionality delivered on a convenient tablet device. IG Flex provides signature capture, adaptable kitchen and receipt printing for large service areas, and a feature-rich mobile experience. The solution is designed to keep revenue flowing in the most demanding environments, and its offline capabilities ensure uninterrupted performance where Wi-Fi connectivity is inconsistent.

IG 12UX is the latest modern client for InfoGenesis POS, providing hospitality operators the ability to select from a wide range of approved fixed terminals and mobile devices across multiple operating systems depending on specific business needs and the preferences of customers. Whether Windows, Android or iOS based, each certified point of sale device can seamlessly operate on a common software platform to ensure the smooth flow of operations and maximum revenue-earning potential. Depending on guest or service requirements, IG 12UX allows customers to deploy a mix of POS experiences and can easily co-exist with existing POS terminals.

Additional IG 12UX features include support for gesture control on mobile devices available when using Android iOS, as well as improved server workflows. IG 12UX also offers enhanced POS product search abilities and increased flexibility in UI layout and management.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. During recent years, Agilysys has made major investments in R&D and has successfully modernized virtually all their longstanding trusted software solutions. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

