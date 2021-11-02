Transaction Network Services (TNS) has invested significantly in its European backbone and data solutions in 2021, offering expanded market data from all major European equities exchanges and ultra-low latency TNS Layer 1 in-datacentre architecture connected to TNS' points-of-presence (PoPs) across Europe.

The organisation enhanced its already extensive market data portfolio adding Wiener Boerse AG, which operates the stock exchanges in Vienna and Prague. TNS is also working with Deutsche Börse to provide access to Eurex and Xetra market data for non-member organizations, leveraging its established presence at the datacentre in Frankfurt.

"This strengthening of our European backbone is part of our commitment to provide premium Infrastructure-as-a-Service (laaS) across Europe," comments Alastair Watson, Managing Director of TNS' EMEA Financial Markets business. "Access to streaming market data globally is critical to the operations of financial firms. Coupled with our proven, reliable, low latency technology, we can deliver data in an efficient and cost-effective manner. This provides a far less complex alternative to firms sourcing and maintaining their own dedicated exchange connectivity for data sourcing."

Eurex is a leading derivatives exchange for futures and options, while Xetra is the exchange for German institutional organisations and the premier ETF trading venue in Europe. In Vienna, Wiener Boerse AG operates at one of the oldest exchanges in the world. These additions complement TNS' existing European equities data portfolio which includes Cboe Europe, Euronext, Aquis, LSE and SIX Swiss, among others.

The TNS infrastructure brings together over 2,800 financial community endpoints to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide. TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its laaS portfolio.

Traders using the company's Managed Hosting solution benefit from TNS' global point-of-presence footprint and extensive existing on-net connections, which include uninterrupted access to more than 100 exchanges with local, physical support around the globe. Additionally, real-time monitoring is provided by TNS' Network Operation Centres in the UK, US and Australia.

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990, and with headquarters across USA, Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully-managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled global mission-critical footprint that significantly reduces the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms 'going direct'. Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750+ counterparties globally.

