SURGE BATTERY METALS INC: Surge Battery Metals Announces Services Agreement with Stockhouse Publishing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV:NILI)(OTCQB:NILIF)(FRA:DJ5C) is pleased to announce that it was entered into a Client Services Agreement with Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse"), whereby Stockhouse will assist Surge with general market outreach and investor awareness as the Company continues to achieve important milestones and grow its investor base over the next 12 months. Surge will have access to over 30 different marketing tools focused on editorial, brand awareness and amplifying news on Surge. Using these Stockhouse tools, a larger investor audience can become aware of Surge.

The engagement with Stockhouse is for a 12-month term. All content produced will be published on the Stockhouse websites and further featured through the Stockhouse distribution platform. The total cost for Stockhouse's Services for 12 months is $200,000, of which $60,000 will be paid in cash and $140,000 will be paid by the issuance of common shares ("Shares") of the Company in 5 tranches over 12 months ("Shares for Services").

The first tranche will comprise the issuance of 100,000 shares at deemed value of $0.33 per Share and will be issued upon TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") acceptance to the transaction. The number of shares to be issued every three months, over the next four tranches will be 50,000 shares each, after the services have been rendered. The deemed price for the shares to be issued each tranche will be determined after the services are performed and upon issuance of the shares.

"We are excited about this new arrangement with Stockhouse and the opportunity it will bring to the investment community," said Greg Reimer, President of Surge, "as it creates a platform for us to educate and inform our investors in a more personal manner about the Company's Lithium Projects located in Nevada, USA and the Company's Nickel Projects located in British Columbia".

The transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All shares issued are subject to resale restrictions. All securities issued in connection with the transaction will be subject to a four-month and a day hold period, in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities Laws.

About Stockhouse Publishing Ltd.

Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. is a leading financial media company that serves public companies, financial institutions, media publishers, and brand advertisers. Stockhouse members have access to a wide range of world class products and tools including portfolio managers, subscription-based expert newsletters, Stockhouse Bullboards, blogs and social networking tools to help navigate their investment options. With over 9 million unique visitors annually, Stockhouse is Canada's #1 financial portal and one of North America's largest small-cap investor communities.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy and Copper in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Nevada Lithium Claims

The Company owns a 100% interest in 38 mineral claims located in Nevada. The Northern Nevada Lithium Project is located in the Granite Range about 34 line- km southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 line-km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a Thacker Pass or Clayton Valley type lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Jarbidge Rhyolite package. The project area was first identified in public domain stream sediment geochemical data with follow up sediment sampling and geologic reconnaissance.

As announced on Sept 30, 2021, the Company is also in the process of earning an undivided 80% interest in the San Emidio Desert Lithium Project, located 60 miles Northeast of Reno, Nevada from Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: LTUM). The San Emidio Desert Lithium Project consists of 35 mineral claims comprising a total of 2800 acres and is located in the San Emidio Desert.

Caledonia Project, Vancouver Island, BC

The Company has entered into a Property Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in 7 mineral claims including the Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell claims, subject to a NSR between 1-2%. Located in the Nanaimo Mining District of northern Vancouver Island. The claims are 7 km north-west of BHP's past producing Island Copper mine. During its prime operating period the Island Copper mine was Canada's third-largest copper producer. The Caledonia Project claims area lies within a 50-kilometer-long copper belt northwest of the Island Copper mine.

British Columbia Nickel Project

Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 Claims

The Company has entered into an Option Agreement with Nickel Rock Resources to acquire an 80% interest in 6 mineral claims in the Mount Sidney Williams area (Hard Nickel 4) covering 1863 hectares immediately south of and adjacent to the Decar Project and the Mitchell Range area (Nickel 100) covering 8659 hectares, located in Northern British Columbia. Three of the claims are subject to 2% NSR, including the Hard Nickel 4 claim and the two southernmost claims of the Nickel 100 claims. The acquisition is subject to final Exchange approval.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer, President & CEO

604-428-5690

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

