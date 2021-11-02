Food For Thought Education Sessions at Process Expo Sponsored by BNP Media's Food Safety Summit and Cannabis Products Exchange

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / During this week's PROCESS EXPO, the global food equipment, and technology show, BNP Media's Food Safety Summit, and Cannabis Products Exchange will offer subject matter experts in the Food For Thought Theater in the exhibit hall. As part of this renewed agreement, the Food Safety Summit experts will offer sessions on OSHA, regulatory risks, facility hygiene, and food fraud compliance. In addition, cannabis subject matter experts will address manufacturing challenges for cannabis products, cannabis-infused beverage strategies, and the supply chain challenges for cannabinoid. PROCESS Expo is taking place November 2-5 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit https://www.myprocessexpo.com/food-for-thought/.

"We are excited to once again be partnering with PROCESS Expo and providing subject matter experts in the areas of food safety and cannabis production to the attendees of this important industry event," said Scott Wolters, Chief Events Officer, BNP Media, producers of Food Safety Summit and Cannabis Products Expo. "We have worked closely with the publishers of two of our media brands, Food Safety Magazine and Prepared Foods' Cannabis Products, to develop these important sessions for food and beverage processors to understand new food safety regulations and cannabis manufacturing. We invite attendees to booth #3089 for more information."

The Food Safety Summit sessions will take place in the Food for Thought Theater in Booth 1080 in the exhibit hall.

Kenneth Kirschner , Partner, Hogan Lovells will discuss The New OSHA: What Food Processors Should Expect on Tuesday, November 2 at 11:15 am

Shawn K. Stevens , Food Industry Attorney, Food Industry Counsel, LLC will discuss What Food Processors Need to Know to Protect their Brand on Wednesday, November 3 at 11:15 am

Joe Stout , Founder, Commercial Food Sanitation, LLC will discuss Facility Hygiene Culture / Labor Solidarity on Wednesday, November 3 at 2:45 pm

, Founder, Commercial Food Sanitation, LLC will discuss Facility Hygiene Culture / Labor Solidarity on Wednesday, November 3 at 2:45 pm John Spink, Ph.D., Food Fraud Initiative, Michigan State University will discuss New Food Fraud Compliance Requirements for Food Processors on Thursday, November 4 at 11:15 am.

The following Cannabis Products Exchange sessions will take place each day at 1:30 pm:

Stephanie Gorecki , VP of Product Development, Cresco Labs will discuss Manufacturing & Market Challenges for Cannabis Products on Tuesday, November 2.

Shehzad Hoosein , Executive Vice President, Cannabistry will discuss Cannabis-Infused Beverage Production Strategies on Wednesday, November 3.

, Executive Vice President, Cannabistry will discuss Cannabis-Infused Beverage Production Strategies on Wednesday, November 3. Matthew Anderson, Founder & CEO, Vanguard Scientific Systems will discuss Challenges in the Current Cannabinoid Market on Thursday, November 4.

The Food for Thought Theater is sponsored by the Food Safety Summit, a solutions-based conference, and expo designed to meet the educational and information needs of the entire food industry. The 2022 Food Safety Summit will be held Monday, May 9 through Thursday, May 12 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL. For more information, visitwww.foodsafetysummit.com.

CPX22: Cannabis Products Exchange is the go-to "soup to nuts" product development resource for legal cannabis edibles and beverages ideation, innovation, R&D, manufacturing, packaging, distribution, and consumer safety. The 2022 event will take place April 28-29, at the Hilton Denver City Center. For more information, visit https://www.preparedfoods.com/CPX.

Both trade shows and conferences are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

