Staying True To Its Mission For Over 80 Years, National Police Credit Union Truly "Means Police Business"

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / National Police Credit Union, a marketing division of Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union, has faithfully followed its original mission to "serve the financial needs of police officers and their families in order to help them realize their life's goals" for over eight decades, since the Credit Union was established in 1938. As their defining logo asserts, National Police Credit Union truly "Means Police Business!"

In 1938, a few "blue shirts" set out to establish a Credit Union led by and open only to Chicago police officers "on the beat." They believed their first-hand knowledge of law enforcement provided the "x" factor in creating an institution truly rooted in meeting the distinct personal and financial needs of their peers.

Over eighty years later, the Credit Union is still run by a Board of Directors comprised solely of working and retired police officers. Their commitment to "their own" stands as true today as it did back then, and their directive remains the same: provide sound financial programs uniquely designed to fit their membership's lifestyle today and through retirement.

Since then, the Credit Union has expanded to include Branches and Regional Business Offices located throughout the country to serve officers of all ranks, their immediate family members, their departments, and their lodges and associations, thereby supporting nearly all of the personal and professional needs of an officer and his/her family.

Among the Credit Union's array of distinguishing products and services created specifically for officers in mind are the following:

Killed in the Line of Duty Loan Protection: Available for multiple loans at no cost to the borrower, this complimentary benefit cancels up to $850,000 of the outstanding balance of one or more loans should the unthinkable happen to an officer due to a line-of-duty incident.

Police Mortgages: The Credit Union's Police Mortgage featuring Killed in the Line of Duty Loan Protection is designed specifically for police officers, who enjoy quick and easy closings, customized terms, and low money down options.

Premium Checking: One of the Credit Union's most powerful products, Premium Checking features an all-in-one identity theft protection program designed to monitor, detect and restore, with services covering up to three generations of a member's family.

Complimentary financial wellness training offered on a variety of topics in several formats, all of which is scalable to the size and needs of a department.

Free and confidential credit counseling and debt management advocacy with Trusted Business Partner, Gwendolyn Hawkins, who has been assisting Credit Union members with their credit matters for over 25 years.

Confidential financial estate and retirement planning tailored specifically for police officers and their families, who have unique on-the-job and post-career insurance, educational and medical needs.

Fee-free ATMs located in all police districts throughout the Chicagoland area, which provide both a convenience for members and a safe option for the general public.

Shared Branching and fee-free ATMs located throughout the country and within close proximity to all member departments, lodges and associations for members' ease of use.

Police Business Services: Available to organizations of any size; police departments, lodges and associations enjoy a variety of value-added business services, including totally free high yield interest checking accounts with no minimum balance requirements; the ability to pull dues and pay vendors via ACH; and Mobile Check Deposit; among others.

Pictured is CEO Scott Arney

According to CEO Scott Arney, "National Police Credit Union is and always has been in the business of supporting our officers to ensure that they are in the best possible position to fulfill their financial goals and perform their jobs to the best of their ability. Quite frankly, we mean police business, and this is good business for us, for the officers we serve, and for the communities served by our officers."

About National Police Credit Union

National Police Credit Union is a marketing division of Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union, which was established in 1938 as a "blue shirts" organization open only to police officers on the beat. Today, the Credit Union serves officers of all ranks and their immediate family members. Led by CEO Scott Arney since 2002, the Credit Union serves over 38,000 members and has assets in excess of half a billion dollars. In 2014, Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union introduced its marketing division National Police Credit Union, which is the first and only full-service financial institution serving law enforcement officers and their families across the country. The Credit Union is and always has been administered by a Board of Directors comprised entirely of working and retired police officers.

National Police Credit Union is headquartered at 1407 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL, with Regional Business Offices located in Tempe, AZ and Dallas, TX. For more information, please visit our website.

