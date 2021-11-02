A Leader in Public Relations for the Psychedelics Space, Durée & Company to Participate in Highly-Anticipated Miami Event

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - Durée & Company, a Fort Lauderdale and Aspen full-service public relations, marketing and special events firm, is pleased to sponsor and participate in "Wonderland: Miami by Microdose," known as "The Largest Psychedelic Medicine Business Event, Ever." This international conference is taking place Nov. 8-9, 2021 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami and will feature participants from all over the world.

As a public relations leader in the psychedelics industry, the firm is pleased to be a part of the event, which has a goal to drive the psychedelics industry into the forefront of modern medicine. Always at the cutting edge of new and emerging industries, Durée & Company launched its NeuroWellness division in fall 2019; and microsite Psychedelicpr.com, a comprehensive source of information for current and prospective clients in July 2021; in response to its growing list of clients in that space.

"Events such as 'Wonderland: Miami by Microdose' further establish the psychedelics industry's enormous potential and need for education and strategic communication, marketing, branding, media outreach, corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts and more," said Durée Ross, Durée & Company's president and founder. "We opened our NeuroWellness practice area to promote existing and potential clients in the space, and we are very excited about participating in this pivotal event."

Durée & Company client Dustin Robinson, Esq., CPA, managing principal of Iter Investments and co-founder of Mr. Psychedelic Law; and Iter Investments, a venture capital firm that deploys capital primarily in businesses operating in and around the burgeoning psychedelic industry; will also exhibit at the event.

Psychedelics (also known as hallucinogens) are a class of psychoactive substances that produce changes in perception, mood and cognitive processes. According to market researcher Data Bridge, the psychedelic drugs market is projected to reach $6.85 billion by 2027.

Durée & Company offers PR and marketing services for the newly regulated psychedelic markets, including strategic public relations support, effective marketing, innovative branding, in-depth media outreach, and the development of CSR initiatives. As companies seek to publicize scientific findings, solidify investment opportunities and educate consumers about the many benefits of psychedelics, Durée & Company has the expertise to serve as the communications partner for psychedelic clients, so no opportunity is left to chance.

The firm's proven psychedelic science, psychedelic-assisted therapy and psychedelic venture capital and private equity public relations outreach has placed clients in notable media outlets including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Fox News, Green Entrepreneur, Page Six, VICE, and more.

Visit Durée & Company's Psychedelicpr.com or call 954-723-9350 to find out more about how the firm can evaluate your goals, build the right press campaign, and deliver smart messaging right into the hands of media.

About Durée & Company, Inc.

Durée & Company, Inc. is an award-winning, full-service public relations, marketing and special events firm founded in 1999. The firm has offices in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Aspen, Colorado. Durée & Company serves the corporate, agency and nonprofit arenas for local, national and international clients. Services include public relations, social media, marketing, digital marketing, content development, advertising, special events, branding, radio promotions, affiliate marketing and more. Durée & Company clients include well-known names in yachting, business, real estate, hospitality, travel, health and wellness, psychedelics and cannabis, art and culture, fashion, nonprofit organizations, legal and professional services. Durée & Company is a member of PR Boutiques International (PRBI), an international network of boutique PR firms. To learn more, call 954-723-9350; go to dureeandcompany.com; or visit its specialized cannabis site at cannabismarketingpr.com, or its new specialized psychedelics-specific site at psychedelicpr.com. Join the social conversation and follow Durée & Company on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn at @DureeCoPR.

