Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - Smart grid technology leader Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) announced today that six members of its growing user community have subscribed to the TUNet® Grid Reliability Analytics (TGRA) solution in the first month since commercially launching these capabilities in September of this year. TGRA is a data analytics tool that leverages power quality data accessed through Tantalus' advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) to help utilities identify failing assets deployed throughout an electric distribution grid that can lead to power outages or catastrophic fires.

The analytics solution detects anomalies in power quality data, such as loss of voltage at the premise, blink count, aggregate blink count, maximum voltage, minimum voltage, current readings and power factor, from the edge of a utility's distribution grid. By accessing and analyzing such data from residences, commercial buildings and other end customers, TGRA enables utilities to identify symptoms of failing transformers, corroded meter sockets and splices, cracked insulators and other latent equipment problems that can lead to premature failure of critical assets that are required to reliably deliver power to homes and businesses. The ability to track the performance of the distribution grid enables these utilities to proactively manage system assets, prioritize upgrades and investments into the grid, allocate resources, reduce costs, mitigate fire risks and avoid outages resulting in an improvement to overall system performance.

"After relying on Tantalus' AMI system for several years, we decided to work with their team to determine how our utility could more proactively manage our distribution grid based on the granular data we capture. Tantalus' new analytics solution helps us quickly pinpoint power quality issues that are developing across our distribution grid that would otherwise not be visible to our operations team until becoming much more problematic," remarked Sarah Clark, AMI Coordinator at Estes Park Power and Communications. "By leveraging our AMI data through this new analytics tool, Tantalus is helping our utility identify areas of vulnerability across our grid and correspondingly prioritize capital expenditures to improve the resiliency and reliability of the services we provide to our community."

By leveraging TGRA, utilities are able to enhance customer relations and member satisfaction by using AMI data to proactively solve problems before underlying issues lead to sustained power outages.

"Our purpose is to help utilities transform their distribution grids into digital networks that are more resilient, reliable and efficient," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus Systems. "Launching our new analytics tool is a concrete example of how we are enabling utilities to go beyond the traditional notion of AMI systems by analyzing data captured by our devices to provide situational awareness and granular command and control of the assets utilities deploy to safely and reliably deliver power to their customers and members. We truly appreciate the opportunity to work alongside utilities such as Estes Park to deliver solutions that empower utilities to proactively make the necessary investments that improve the reliability and resiliency of the electric distribution grid."

About Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID)

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements.

